Glastonbury 2025: 44 more acts announced for Worthy Farm as Croissant Neuf stage reveals line-up - full list
- Glastonbury has revealed 44 more acts set to perform at this year’s festival.
- The acts form part of the Croissant Neuf stage, a “haven dedicated to sustainable living and the planet.”
- Here’s the full list of recently announced acts and what else the area has to offer in 2025.
Glastonbury Festival continue their social media campaign of announcing line-ups for their stages in 2025, with the grand reveal of acts performing on the Croissant Neuf stage.
Described by organisers as a unique corner of Glastonbury, the area will offer a haven dedicated to sustainable living and the planet, where the rhythm of off-grid solar-powered music intertwines with a diverse array of stalls and exhibits.
Within the welcoming embrace of the modest 'little' Big Top of the Croissant Neuf Venue, festival-goers can discover a curated selection of both established and emerging musical gems.
Proudly serving as a significant platform for rising stars – with Ed Sheeran being a notable alumnus – the venue showcases a wealth of fantastic local bands, including talent from Bristol, alongside an eclectic and diverse mix of genres from across Britain and the globe, championing equal gender representation and multicultural sounds from Thursday evening through Sunday night.
The field also hosts unique artistic expressions like a model of Rockaway Park’s ‘Chapel of Unrest’ and welcomes back the Seed Sistas with their herbal wisdom, alongside captivating Redwood art installations and the Shemanic Art Caravan's musical history on wheels.
With delicious organic food at Fat Belly’s Cafe and seating crafted from recycled materials amidst lush greenery, the Croissant Neuf field “stands as a testament to a beautiful, organic, and sustainable community at the heart of Glastonbury.”
Glastonbury Festival 2025: Croissant Neuf stage line-up
Croissant Neuf – Big Top
- Afrodelic
- Banco De Gaia
- CVC
- Dizraeli x Joy Machine
- Flo & Joan
- Gemma Rogers
- Getdown Services
- Junior Jungle
- K.O.G
- Latinas Of London
- Lazy Habits
- Leo Baby
- Nabihah Iqbal
- Nancy Williams
- Newen Afrobeat
- Outrage + Optimism Feat. Greg Jackson
- & Sarah Mukherjee
- Rob Deering
- Rhythm Of The 90s
- Rozsa
- The South
- The Wran
- Timbali & Da Fuchaman
- Town Of Cats
- Zaid Hilal & Beje
Croissant Neuf – Bandstand
- Blamealex
- Blooming
- Chloe Foy
- DN0
- Duncan Disorderly
- Folk N Ether
- Greenness
- Joli Blon
- Kid Blu3
- Malcura
- Oakley Starr
- Ruby Cross
- Sam McCrory
- Sam Tomlins
- Shemanic DJ
- The Disappointments
- The Marching Skaletons
- The Often Herd
- The Quartermasters
