Fans will be able to watch The 1975 at Glastonbury from the comfort of their own homes 🎸

The 1975 are set to return to Glastonbury Festival tonight.

Matty Healy and co will be headlining the Pyramid Stage for the first time.

But how can you watch the performance at home?

Get ready to party like it's The 1975 - as the band are set to headline Glastonbury Festival tonight. The Matty Healy fronted group will take to the Pyramid Stage in a matter of hours.

The ‘Chocolate’ and ‘Somebody Else’ rockers are returning to the festival but this time as headliners. Other headliners include Olivia Rodrigo and Neil Young.

If you don’t have tickets to Worthy Farm this summer - don’t worry you can still follow the action from home. But how exactly can you tune in?

What time is The 1975 at Glastonbury on TV?

The 1975 headline Glastonbury day one | Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

The band are due to headline the Pyramid Stage on the first full day of the festival tonight (June 27). They are due to begin the set at 10.15pm and will follow Biffy Clyro.

The 1975 are expected to perform for around 90 minutes and will finish at 11.45pm. However if you are planning to watch on TV, the timings are a bit different.

BBC One will be broadcasting the performance, but its coverage is set to start at 10.30pm and run until 12am - so it will be 15 minutes behind. You can also watch it on iPlayer.

How to watch the other acts on Pyramid Stage?

The 1975 are not the only big name act set to perform on the Pyramid Stage today. As previously mentioned, Biffy Clyro are on before the headliners, Alanis Morissette is due to perform and there will be a secret set as well.

Over on the Other Stage, Gracie Abrams, Busta Rhymes and Loyle Carter are on the line-up. If any of these acts catch the eye, you can find live streams for five of the main stages on BBC iPlayer.

The Beeb will also have live coverage from the festival on BBC Two from 8pm.

