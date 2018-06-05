Gourmands at the ready as Towcester Food Festival returns

There will be a lots going on Towcester Food Festival taking place on both Saturday and Sunday.

The event comes to Towcester Racecourse running from 10am to 5pm both days with a wide variety of attractions for people.

There will be more than 100 artisan food and drink stalls selling everything from chocolates, biscuits and marshmallows to wines, beers, cheeses and meat throughout both days of the weekend.

Browse among the stalls, enjoy a cup of artisan fresh-brewed coffee, grab lunch from the street food market and eat on one of our live music lawns with a glass of something cold, take in a free chef demos or try a free wine or gin tasting session.

There are also cookery classes for kids and a free family circus, for kids big and small!

Adults tickets are £6 in advance and £8 on the gate. Kids up to ten years go free. A child ticket (10 to 17 years) is £3.

A family ticket for two adults and up to three aged 10 to 17 is £16 in advance and £20 on the gate. Advance sales will close the day before the festival.

For more details visit www.towcesterfoodfestival.co.uk