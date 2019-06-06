Groundhog Day in Milton Keynes next month as Cineworld launches quirky screening

To help the nation escape the everyday, Cineworld, is turning up the nostalgia next month with an exclusive ‘double Bill Murray’ screening of the iconic 1993 film classic, Groundhog Day.

Fed up of doing the same thing day in day out? Bored of the rat race, and the eat, sleep, repeat way of life? Are you living through your very own Groundhog Day and desperate to escape the everyday? Well you’re not alone, with research revealing that three quarters of us stick to a strict daily ritual, leaving Brits feeling trapped.

Groundhog Day

Now Cineworld have come up with a quirky plan to break the monotony.

The cinema giant says it has been inspired by its Unlimited campaign to encourage the nation to break free of repetitive routines this summer by escaping the everyday grind.

Tickets for the double-bill screening of the iconic film are on sale and will be showing at all Cineworld cinemas nationwide on Monday 8th July at 6.30pm.

Critically acclaimed, Groundhog Day sees cynical TV weatherman, Phil Connors, reliving the same day over and over again when he goes on location to the small town of Punxsutawney to film a report about their annual Groundhog Day. Following a eureka moment, he turns the situation to his advantage and begins to appreciate the possibilities of everyday life.

For more information or to book tickets visit the Cineworld website.