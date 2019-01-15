Jason Donovan heads to Wellingborough and Wavendon on new tour

Jason Donovan brings his extended Amazing Midlife Crisis Tour to two venues in the region in the coming weeks.

Jason Donovan brings his extended Amazing Midlife Crisis Tour to two venues in the region in the coming weeks.

Jason Donovan

Donovan will headline The Castle Theatre in Wellingborough on Friday, February 1, before returning to The Stables in Wavendon on Tuesday, March 12.

Celebrating his 50th birthday and with a wealth of tantalising tales under his belt, this autobiographical show will zigzag back and forth through Jason’s life, with stories about Neighbours, Ten Good Reasons, Kylie, Joseph, I’m A Celebrity, Strictly and much more.

Audience members can expect to hear some new stories, one or two they’ve heard before and some of the songs which have helped make him famous. The pop singer, '80s heart-throb and star of Neighbours has sold more than 13 million albums and had four number one singles. His debut album Ten Good Reasons was the highest selling album of 1989, sold more than 1.5 copies and featured chart toppers Especially For You which featured Kylie Minogue and Too Many Broken Hearts.

Donovan went onto release the LPs Between The Lines and All Around The World in the 1990s before returning with Let It Be Me in 2008. Soundtrack of the '80s followed in 2010 with his most recent release, Sing Of Your Love released in 2012.

Aside from music, Jason has had a sizeable career in TV, film and musical theatre which has included his portrayal of Joseph in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. He has also starred in ITV1’s I’m A Celebrity, in Priscilla Queen of the Desert and featured in BBC TV programme Who Do You Think You Are.

Tickets for Jason Donovan and his Amazing Midlife Crisis at The Castle cost £27.50 and can be booked by calling 01933 270 007 or online at www.castletheatre.co.uk

Tickets for his show at The Stables in Wavendon on Tuesday, March 12, cost £27.50 in advance before fees via www.stables.org.