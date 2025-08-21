Wakey wakey, campers. Some of you might already be at Bramham Park this morning, as the campsite for Leeds Festival opened yesterday, and while there are several activities on offer today , before the first full day of the festival this year, some of you might be looking to kill some time.

So, how about discovering who, from the many artists performing this year, have some of the most expensive releases sold through the online music marketplace Discogs ?

We’ve taken a look at some of the biggest sales that have occurred through the website to bring to you the most expensive items from several acts performing at Bramham Park this year and as always, if you have a copy of one of the records on our list, do your due diligence and check whether the market is looking for that item once again. The nature of music collecting fluctuates, as we say time and time again.