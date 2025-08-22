Love is Blind: UK is promising “shocking revelations” in the season two reunion 😱🚨

Love is Blind: UK is back for a second season.

The dating show has just two episodes left.

But Netflix has confirmed there will be a reunion special as well.

The countdown for the highly anticipated Love is Blind: UK season two reunion is on. Netflix is promising “shocking revelations” and more.

However, before that fans still have the wedding episodes to look forward to. The full schedule for the season has now been confirmed.

But when is the show on and what date is the reunion episode? Here’s all you need to know:

How many episodes of Love is Blind: UK 2 are left?

Matt and Emma Willis will host the Love is Blind: UK reunion | Netflix

The UK version of the hit Netflix dating show made its highly anticipated return earlier this month. Unlike other series on the streaming service, it has been rolled out over the course of three weeks.

The first four episodes came out on Wednesday, August 13 with episodes five through eight arriving on August 20. The last two episodes, which will feature any weddings, are due to drop next week on August 27.

Love is Blind: UK will release episode nine and ten at 8am British time.

When is the Love is Blind: UK reunion?

Netflix has confirmed that there will be one more episode for fans to look forward to this month. Love is Blind: UK’s reunion special is set to land on Sunday, August 31.

However, it will not be released at the usual time of 8am in the morning. It will instead be released at 9pm British time.

Netflix promises: “Get ready for shocking revelations, fiery confrontations and heartfelt moments as the cast reunite to reflect on their journeys. With surprise appearances from members of the pod squad, long-awaited answers, and some special updates from Season 1 alumni, this is one reunion you won’t want to miss.”

Matt and Emma Willis will host the reunion special once again. It is available only on Netflix.

