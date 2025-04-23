Incredible moment meteor shower lights up sky ahead of rare ‘smiley face’ planetary alignment this week
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Spectacular footage shows a meteor shower lighting up the sky ahead of a rare ‘smiley face’ planetary alignment.
Lyrid meteor shower
The Lyrid meteor shower is a burst of meteor activity occurring around mid to late April.
In 2025, the Lyrid meteor shower will be active between April 16 to April 25.
A dark site with an unobstructed view of the sky would be the best environment to catch the meteor shower.
Rare 'smiley face' celestial alignment
There’s set to be a rare ‘smiley face’ planetary alignment in the early morning sky, around 05:00 BST, on April 25.
The ‘smiley face’ is made up of an alignment of Venus, Saturn and the crescent Moon.
To see the smiley face, you'll need a clear eastern horizon and clear weather, plus good timing.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.