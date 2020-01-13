Milton Keynes adults and children invited to get colourful with new book

Adults and children can add their own stamp to Milton Keynes with a newly published colouring book.

Called The Milton Keynes Colouring Book Vol. 1, the 24-page book uses drawings from original designs of the city.

The book was put together by Milton Keynes City Discovery Centre (MKCDC) and was the brainchild of its archivist, Catherine McIntyre.

She said: “The drawings lend themselves so well to colouring in and I’m thrilled they will reach a wider audience through the book. It’s important to provide opportunities for everyone to access their history and I hope that many people will enjoy themselves whilst learning a little about the new town.”

The drawings, held in the archive collections of MKCDC, show plans for Campbell Park; The National Bowl and the Blue Lagoon, Bletchley.

The Milton Keynes Heritage Association (MKHA) paid for the design and printing of the book, which is priced at £5 and is available to buy in person at Bradwell Abbey.