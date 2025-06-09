Let’s admit it – the last two half-term breaks snuck up on us, didn’t they, Milton Keynes?

So, ahead of the huge 2025 summer holidays, with schools breaking up on July 24, we thought we’d get in nice and early to offer some suggestions for what you could be doing with the little ones between whatever annual vacation you may have, and with plenty more to be announced over the next few weeks.

Be it taking in a bit of history with Roman Day, or having a wander through the fantastic greenery on offer in the area and hunting bugs with kids, we’ve pulled together 17 events taking place in Milton Keynes throughout the duration of the school holidays (when everyone returns on September 1, 2025). And with it being so early, expect more events to be added in the run-up to when school breaks up for the year.

So – what’s on our calendar currently? And watch this space for more additions very soon before school’s out.

1 . Architects of Air: Terceradix (July 25 2025) Step into a world of wonder! Architects of Air: Terceradix at Campbell Park Bulbfield is an immersive inflatable sculpture, inviting you to explore a labyrinth of light, colour, and intricate forms. A truly unique and mesmerising experience for all ages. | Provided Photo Sales

2 . The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe (July 26 and 26 2025) Journey through the wardrobe to the magical land of Narnia! Don't miss this captivating theatrical adaptation of C.S. Lewis's beloved classic, The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe, live at Milton Keynes Theatre. | Canva Photo Sales

3 . Transe Express: DNA, Vertical Odyssey (July 25 and July 26 2025) Prepare to be amazed as Transe Express: DNA, Vertical Odyssey takes over The Point Car Park! Witness a breath-taking aerial spectacle of music, acrobatics, and stunning visuals, transforming the urban landscape into an unforgettable vertical performance. | Provided Photo Sales

4 . July Kids Club: Planet Cupcakes (July 26 2025) Get ready for some delicious fun at the July Kids Club: Planet Cupcakes! Join us outside M&S Food Hall (Door 1) for a sweet adventure where kids can unleash their creativity decorating their very own planetary treats. Perfect for little bakers! | Canva Photo Sales