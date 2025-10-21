To quote Perry Como, who would later be quoted by many more, including Michael Bublé, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

The busy side of Christmas, at the very least, with decorations and food already starting to hit shelves across supermarkets around the country, the season changing and clocks going backwards shortly, and of course, the imminent raft of Christmas commercials this year, be it for a food shop or the varying Christmas lists from family members.

Daunting? Yes. Manageable - hopefully so.

What you won’t have to worry about, though, in Milton Keynes is what to do to occupy everyone’s time over the festive months, as several Christmas-themed events have once again been confirmed to be coming to the area, with some starting up as early as November, but don’t peak too soon.

Be it the annual Christmas Lights Switch On, Gulliver’s Land hosting not only the Land of Light event this year but also their continued commitment to family festive fun, all the way to a mock school assembly to elicit nostalgia and guffaws from an older generation, we’ve picked 15 events that caught our eye so far in MK this year...

... and yes, we’ve included a panto there too for those enthusiasts.

Many of which are either ticketed through ATG Tickets, Gulliver’s Land or a nominal donation at the door in some cases.

But at least you’ve fifteen ideas how to occupy everyone’s time this Christmas, and a chance to sneak off to do those all-important present shops!

1 . Willen on Ice (November 15 - January 4) Get your skates on for the ultimate winter activity! Willen on Ice transforms Willen Lake into a stunning, sparkling winter wonderland with a massive real ice-skating rink under a giant marquee. Surrounded by twinkling lights, cheerful music, and the beautiful lakeside setting, it's a must-do experience for friends and family. 📍 Willen Lake, Willen, Milton Keynes, MK15 0DS | Provided Photo Sales

2 . Visit Santa and Peter Rabbit at centre:mk (November 21 - December 24) Create an unforgettable Christmas memory by visiting the magical Santa's Grotto at centre:mk this festive season. Your little ones can step into a stunning winter wonderland, meet the one and only Father Christmas, and enjoy a special appearance from Peter Rabbit and Friends™! Pre-booking is highly recommended to secure your family's enchanting experience. 📍 Middleton Hall, centre:mk, Milton Keynes, MK9 3GB | Provided Photo Sales

3 . Milton Keynes City Centre Christmas Light Switch On (November 22) Kick off the festive season with a spectacular free outdoor event at the Milton Keynes City Centre Christmas Light Switch On! Enjoy an evening packed with live music, family-friendly fun, and festive cheer. The night culminates in the illumination of the city centre lights and a dazzling fireworks display. It's the perfect way to welcome Christmas to MK! 📍 The Point, Central Milton Keynes | Provided Photo Sales