Expect an atmospheric start to your 2026 as the post-rock giants are set to perform 13 shows in February.

Mogwai are set to tour the United Kingdom once again in 2026.

The group are scheduled for dates in Manchester, Exeter, Aberdeen, Bristol and many more.

Here’s when you can pick up tickets to see the influential post-rock group perform in your neck of the woods next February.

Highly influential Scottish post-rock group Mogwai are not content with entertaining European fans this year, as the band have now announced a series of tour dates to take place across February 2026.

Coming off the success of their 11th studio album, The Bad Fire, the group will be performing a hopefully not unlucky 13 shows across the country, with dates in Bristol, Manchester, Gateshead, Exeter, Brighton, Nottingham and many more.

The shows come off the back of the band headlining the South Facing Festival in London earlier this year, with their latest work earning critical acclaim from publications such as The Guardian, Uncut and Mojo, with DIY citing The Bad Fire as “Some of the most euphoric music they have ever made.”

Here’s where you can catch the post-rock group on the road next year, and what you could be listening to live to start your new year.

Where are Mogwai touring in 2026?

Scottish post-rock giants Mogwai have announced their return to the live circuit, with a series of tour dates for February 2026. | Steve Gullick

The post-rock icons are set to perform at the following locations on the following dates in 2026

When can I get tickets to see Mogwai on their 2026 UK tour?

Pre-sale tickets

Those of you with access to O2 Priority will be able to pick up pre-sale tickets for both the Birmingham and Manchester tour dates when they go on sale from September 17 at 10am BST, alongside those people who have access to artist pre-sales from the group.

General ticket sales

The remaining allocation of tickets will then go on sale through Ticketmaster from 10am BST on September 19.

What have Mogwai been performing live recently?

As the band are currently on tour in Europe in support of The Bad Fire, we only have to go back to September 15 to discover what they have been performing live recently. According to Setlist.FM, here’s what Mogwai performed during their Austrian tour date this month in the Arena Vienna.

God Gets You Back

Hi Chaos

Cody

This World

Christmas Steps

How to Be a Werewolf

Ritchie Sacramento

Fanzine Made of Flesh

Hunted by a Freak

Mogwai Fear Satan

We're No Here

Lion Rumpus

Encore:

My Father, My King

