Mufasa is arriving on Disney Plus in just a few hours 🦁

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Disney’s live-action Lion King prequel is releasing on streaming.

It is set to release on Disney Plus in a matter of hours.

The film arrives months after it was released in cinemas.

Mufasa: The Lion King will roar onto Disney Plus in just a matter of hours. Months after it first hit the big screen at the end of 2024, the live action prequel is set to arrive on streaming.

The release comes two weeks after Moana 2 also arrived on the platform. It is directed by Barry Jenkins, who was behind the Oscar-winning film Moonlight in the 2010s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mufasa serves as a prequel to the live action remake of The Lion King and follows Simba’s father and his soon-to-be-villainous uncle Scar. But when can you watch it on streaming?

When does Mufasa: The Lion King come out on Disney Plus?

Mufasa | Disney

The Lion King prequel film is set to release on Disney’s streaming service today (March 26). Mufasa arrives on the platform around three months after it first hit the big screen in December 2024.

What time is Mufasa: The Lion King out on Disney Plus?

Outside of certain exceptions when it comes to TV, Disney is fairly consistent when it releases its original content on streaming. It usually drops new movies - such as Mufasa - at approximately 8am GMT - but due to daylight savings time having started in America it may release at 7am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For subscribers who live in the US, Mufasa: The Lion King will hit Disney Plus at 12am PT/ 3am ET. So it will be waiting for your family when you wake up on Wednesday.

What is Mufasa: The Lion King about?

The synopsis on Disney Plus reads: “A lost cub meets a royal heir, setting in motion the rise of the greatest king of the Pride Lands.” Which is a rather vague description truthfully.

In layman's terms, Mufasa: The Lion King is the story of a young Mufasa and his brother Scar - who later becomes the villain of the original film. It does also feature a few scenes set after The Lion King with the story being told to Simba’s daughter by Rafiki with Timon and Pumbaa offering colour commentary.

Best streaming deals for you right now Get your favourite shows for less with these hand-picked offers. (Contains affiliate links) Now TV: Access to Sky's award winning shows such as Lockerbie and Brassic. Currently £6.99 a month (was £9.99). Get the deal here. Disney+: £4.99 a month gets you access to Only Murders in the Building, Welcome to Wrexham and the whole of the Marvel and Star Wars universes. Click here. Amazon Prime Video: Clarkson's Farm, Day of the Jackal and Dune: Prophecy are all on Prime. 30-day free trial, then £8.99 a month. Click here. Apple TV: The home of Slow Horses and a growing roster of quality shows including Silo, Severance and Bad Sisters. Seven days free, then £8.99 a month. Click here.

Who is in the cast of Mufasa: The Lion King?

British actor Aaron Pierce provides the voice of Mufasa in the film. You may recognise him from the Netflix film Rebel Ridge which released in the second half of 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelvin Harrison Jr. plays Taka - who will one day be simply known as Scar. He is known for films such as Elvis, Cyrano and The Trial of the Chicago 7.

John Kani and Kagiso Lediga voice older and younger versions of Rafiki. Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner return as Timon and Pumbaa - with Donald Glover and Beyonce back as Simba and Nala.

Mads Mikkelsen voices the character of Kiros, with Lennie James and Thandiwe Newton playing Taka’s parents Obasi and Eshe. Beyonce’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter is the voice of Kiara.

Are you planning on watching Mufasa: The Lion King when it arrives on Disney Plus? Let me know your thoughts on the film by email: [email protected] .