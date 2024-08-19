Bedfordshire becomes the focus today regarding shows coming to the county before the end of 2024, with a number of high-profile names set to pass through the area before the end of 2024.

Despite at times Bedfordshire seemingly being “overlooked” for it’s proximity to London, residents might not want to venture into the capital for an evening of entertainment, and thankfully with a few artists and festivals coming up before the end of the year, the don’t have to.

From punk stalwarts UK Subs through to the renowned jazz works of the James Taylor Quartet, there looks to be a little something for all musical tastes in Dunstable, Biggleswade, Kempston, Leighton Buzzard and, of course, Bedford itself. All you need to do is to check out See Tickets or Ticketmaster ahead of the scheduled dates we’re revealing in order to avoid missing out on one of out 15 choices.

But did we miss out on a local show? Let us know by dropping the writer of the article an email for the chance to be included in later round-ups across the Bedfordshire area.

Souls of Mischief Known for their classic summertime jam "93 'Til Infinity" and their collaborations with Del Tha Funky Homosapien, hip-hop group Souls of Mischief continue their UK tour with a date at Esquires, Bedford on August 23 2024.

Flitwick Beat Street Summer Closing Party Expect performances from Refute, Connor Mac, Bateson and Sammy Ellis among others as Beat Street Summer comes to a close at Flitwick Lodge on September 7 2024.

James Taylor Quartet For over 30 years, the James Taylor Quartet have set the standard for the coolest sounds in funky acid jazz. On dozens of mighty albums and at their legendary gigs at home and around the world, they've quietly become a byword for distinguished British creativity. You can experience it first hand in Luton, as the quartet perform at The Hat Factory on September 14 2024.