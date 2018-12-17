Hotly tipped Dublin five-piece Fontaines D.C. to headline Craufurd in January

A handful of tickets remain for Fontaines D. C. who headline the Craufurd Arms in January.

Sizeable hype has been building around the Dublin five piece who are poised to release their new single, the double A-side Too Real and The Cuckoo is A Callin’ this week.

This year, Fontaines D.C. have signed to Partisan Records, toured with Shame and will next year join Idles in the US.

Fontaines D.C. met as a quintet in Dublin, influenced and driven by the history of their hometown’s counter-culture.

Their response has been to make concise and immediately authentic post-punk, channelling often-unassumingly poetic lyrics with a distinctive gritty Irish brogue that has done anything but fall on deaf ears.

The last year has seen Fontaines D.C. release three hotly received double A-side singles, all of which were named as singles of the week by Rough Trade.

They also garnered early support from the likes of Steve Lamacq and others on BBC 6 Music where they have previously been b-listed with their latest single Chequeless Reckless for four weeks, presented 6 Music Recommends and played live in session.

Similarly, they have also earned plaudits from the likes of DIY, Dork and Stereogum publications.

The band have also played a number of sold-out shows across Europe, Ireland and the UK.

They have shared stages with the likes of IDLES, The Horrors and Girl Band while playing at festivals including The Great Escape, Dot to Dot, Electric Picnic, London Calling, Hard Working Class Heroes and Simple Things Festival.

This autumn, the band has also been recording their highly anticipated debut album.

They headline The Milton Keynes venue on Sunday, January 13.

Tickets cost £8 before fees.

For more details and to book, visit www.craufurdarms.com