Idles to headline Craufurd Arms in Milton Keynes

Idles will return to the region in April to headline The Craufurd Arms.

The band had a hugely successful 2017, releasing their acclaimed debut album Brutalism, touring across the UK and playing at SXSW in America.

Idles are playing the Milton Keynes venue as part of a small run of small independent venues before they head out on a larger, already sold out, UK tour later in the month.

Promoters, The Pad Presents, said: “We are hugely proud to announce we will be bringing Idles to the Craufurd Arms after having hosted them last year at Bedford Esquires.

“They had one of the biggest break out years in living memory, releasing arguably the finest album of 2017.

“This show will sell out, we highly advise picking up tickets as soon as you can.”

Idles play the Craufurd Arms on Friday, April 13. Support will be by Lice.

Tickets cost £14.30 in advance .

They are available now via www.seetickets.com/event/idles/the-craufurd-arms/1199048

For more details, visit www.thepadpresents.com