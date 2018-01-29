Paloma Faith announces summer show at Towcester Racecourse

Paloma Faith will headline Towcester Racecourse this summer as part of her 20-date tour across the UK.

The singer songwriter released her latest album The Architect in November.

Tickets for the show on Saturday, July 28, go on sale on Friday, February 2 at 9am.

Paloma said: “I am so excited to be touring and to bringing the music I love to fans all over the country.

“It has been wonderful to see how popular The Architect is, so I cannot wait to get on the stage and perform. We are going to have a terrific evening in Towcester.”

The Architect has sold almost 250,000 copies and spent eight weeks in the Top 10, propelled by the poptastic single Crybaby, the Guilty and latest track Till I’m Done.

The new album is currently on course to become her fourth double platinum album in a row – which would make her the first British woman in chart history to achieve this incredible feat.

Liz Doogan-Hobbs, CEO of LHG Live, promoter of the concert said: “We are excited to be bringing an artist of such high calibre as Paloma Faith to Towcester Racecourse.

“Paloma’s stage presence and extraordinary vocals will make this a truly fantastic evening and the venue affords the perfect setting for an outdoor concert. Fans are in for a real treat.”

The Architect Summer Tour in 2018 begins on Friday, June 8 in London with the run of 20 shows

finishing in Portsmouth on Saturday, August 25

Bronze tickets cost £37.50 before booking fees. Silver and Golden Circle tickets are available for £45 and £55 respectively before fees.

Children under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult. All tickets are standing.

Disabled tickets are available via Ticketmaster by calling 0800 988 4440

For more details, visit www.palomafaith.com, www.ticketmaster.co.uk, www.lhgtickets.com and www.towcester-racecourse.co.uk

