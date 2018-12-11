Renowned folk star Maddy Prior back with Carnival Band for festive show in Wavendon

Acclaimed folk singer Maddy Prior is again teaming up with the Carnival Band for their Carols & Capers show which heads to the region this month.

Together they mix renaissance, modern and ethnic instruments with a cavalier attitude and plenty of humour.

Tossed together in 1984 on a 'let's see what we come up with' basis for a Yuletide BBC Radio 2 broadcast, what began as a one-off session in a village hall in Cumbria has endured for more than 20 years and has become something of a tradition in its own right.

The collaboration shows little danger of fossilization as both parties keep coming up with new ideas.

Their 2001 collaboration and fifth album, of Gold, Frankincense and Myrrh introduced Arabic and African-influenced music into the equation.

The next project explored the lives of 18th century female soldiers and the ballads they inspired.

In 2012, the group released The Best Of Maddy Prior and The Carnival Band, which saw 22 tracks from across their career brought together.

They headline The Stables in Milton Keynes on Sunday, December 16.

Doors open at 8pm, tickets cost £26 in advance before fees.

For more information, visit www.stables.org