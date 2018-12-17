Sarpa Salpa round off 2018 with trio of gigs

Sarpa Salpa are rounding off a busy 2018 with three shows in the region.

The band play the Craufurd Arms in Milton Keynes on Friday, the Lamplighter in Northampton on Friday, December 28 and Esquires in Bedford on Saturday, December 29.

The Northampton quartet, which comprise of George Neath, Marcus Marooth, Charlie Doe and Ethan Whitby, formed in 2016 and have been busy honing their live shows on the regional and national circuit with a combination of sell out headline shows and supports with the likes of Inheaven and Electric 6.

This summer they played more than 25 festivals based, a run of shows in France and headline show at the Mano Music Festival in Germany where they closed the 2,000 capacity festival.

The band wrapped their summer outings up with a live show for BBC Introducing at The Big Festival on Alex James’s farm.

Sarpa Salpa released the track She Never Lies at the back end of 2017 and their first proper single Smith on a limited 7” single and digital platforms in September this year.

The single saw the band’s social media presence triple overnight and their music has been played on 6 Music by DJs Steve Lamacq and Chris Hawkins, BBC Introducing Northamptonshire, Amazing Radio and more.

Tickets for the Craufurd Arms and Esquires gigs cost £6. The Lamplighter gig is free.

At the Craufurd Arms the band will be joining SG Wolfgang and Naked Next Door.

Supporting Sarpa Salpa at Esquires is by The Keepers, Basement Strippers and Gaylips and at The Lamplighter is by Baby Lung with a DJ set by Matt Crawley.

For more details, visit www.facebook.com/SarpaSalpaMusic