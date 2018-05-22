Spend all night long with Lionel Richie in Northampton

It’s just over a week until global superstar Lionel Richie kicks off his summer tour at Franklin’s Gardens.

The singing icon, who has sold more than 100 million records worldwide and won four Grammy Awards is headlining the venue on Friday, June 1.

This will be the first time Richie has appeared in the UK since his 2016 All The Hits tour, which followed a phenomenal Glastonbury performance in 2015 which saw more than 200,000 people flocking to the Pyramid Stage to make up the biggest crowd of the weekend.

Speaking about the gigs, Richie said: “I’ve been missing the UK and can’t wait to make my long-awaited return, and to see parts of the country I’ve never made it out to before.

“The fans are always incredible and they make the atmosphere at every show electric, so I look forward to singing along with them soon.”

Richie’s 2018 tour will see him visit iconic venues across the UK. Following Northampton, Richie heads to London’s Hampton Court Palace for three shows.

Saints chief executive Mark Darbon said: “We are very much looking forward to welcoming Lionel Richie to Northampton on what promises to be a special night.

“Franklin’s Gardens is not just the home of the Saints, but a superb multi-use venue which is well suited to host events of this scale, and I can’t wait to see both our regular supporters and non-rugby fans welcomed into the Club in the summer.

“We hope to welcome more events of this calibre in the future and to cement Franklin’s Gardens as a leading multi-purpose venue across the UK.”

Richie is known for hits including Lady, Truly, Dancing on the Ceiling Say You Say Me, Hello and All Night Long.

Anastacia will join Lionel Richie at Franklin’s Gardens.

The singer burst onto the global music scene with her debut Not That Kind and has since gone onto massive world renowned success achieving more than 20 million worldwide sales, making her one of the fastest and biggest selling artists of the new millennium.

With more than a dozen Top 40 entries to her name, Anastacia has achieved number one hits in 19 countries, received a shower of gold and platinum awards, clocked up more than 100 million YouTube views and been nominated for three BRIT Award.

Tickets are still available from £49.75 via www.ticketmaster.co.uk, www.AXS.com www.gigantic.com and www.alttickets.com. VIP packages and car parking passes are also available. For hospitality availability, call 01604 751543 or visit www.northamptonsaints.co.uk