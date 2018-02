Brooklyn alt rockers We Are Scientists will be playing an intimate gig at the Craufurd Arms next month.

The duo of Keith Murray and Chris Cain will release their new album Megaplex in April.

The LP will follow 2016’s Helter Seltzer and features the single One In, One Out which is available now.

We Are Scientists headline the Milton Keynes venue on Friday, March 30.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, February 7 and cost £16.50 via SeeTickets.

For more details, visit www.thepadpresents.com