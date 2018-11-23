Woosey brings band to headline Stables

The Matt Woosey band are currently touring across the UK and headline The Stables next week.

Acclaimed everywhere from the BBC to Classic Rock, the singer songwriter is still riding the momentum from 2016’s Desiderata, his breakthrough eighth studio release that blurred genres from roots to electronica, scored Classic Rock’s album of the month and swept up fans from across the gamut of scenes.

After moving to Germany – and a chance encounter with the country’s best unsung players – Matt assembled a world-class line-up and is currently touring across Europe.

The Matt Woosey Band headline Stage 2 at The Stables on Wednesday, November 28.

Doors open at 8.45pm, tickets cost #12 before fees.

For more details, visit http://www.mattwoosey.co.uk/