Netflix has revealed its full slate of Christmas movies and shows fans can tuck into this festive season.
Lindsay Lohan returns to the world of holiday rom-coms, a Magic Mike-esque seasonal movie and a ‘hot snowman’ are among the things users have to look forward to over the coming weeks. An epic retelling of the Christmas story will also be on the menu.
Popstar Sabrina Carpenter will host her own holiday special, while a favourite baking show will also return for a batch of Christmas episodes. Meanwhile Keira Knightley and Taron Egerton will bring the adrenaline and thrills this festive season.
See what Netflix has waiting for you to unwrap under the tree this Christmas. And when you can expect to watch them.
1. Netflix's Christmas slate 2024
Netflix has announced its slate of films, shows and specials for Christmas 2024. Photo: Christopher Raphael | Christopher Raphael Photo: Christopher Raphael
2. Dinner Time Live With David Chang - weekly
If you are looking for food inspiration this festive season, TV chef David Chang will be on hand every week for new episodes of his Dinner Time Live show. The episodes will air live at 12am GMT every Wednesday until December 11 - and you can watch on catch up. Join David as he personally cooks for his celebrity friends in his kitchen in downtown Los Angeles. | Adam Rose Photo: Adam Rose
3. Meet Me Next Christmas - November 6
Christina Milian, Devale Ellis, Kofi Siriboe, Tymika Tafari and more star in this festive film directed by Rusty Cundieff. The synopsis reads: “In pursuit of a fairy-tale romance with the man of her dreams, Layla must race through New York City to get her hands on the hottest ticket in town: the sold-out Pentatonix Christmas Eve Concert.” Available on Netflix from November 6. | Marni Grossman Photo: Marni Grossman
4. Hot Frosty - November 13
You may have already heard about this one online, it is the ‘hot snowman’ film. Lacey Chabert, Dustin Milligan star in this Christmas flick. The synopsis reads: “Two years after losing her husband, Kathy magically brings a handsome snowman to life! Through his naivete, the snowman helps Kathy to laugh, feel, and love again, as the two fall for each other just in time for the holidays ... and before he melts.” Available on Netflix from November 13. | Petr Maur Photo: Petr Maur