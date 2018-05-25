Oh my god you guys Lucie returns to Legally Blonde role in Milton Keynes

It has been a whirlwind few years for Lucie Jones and now she’s about to return to one of her favourite musicals.

She is starring as Elle Woods, the most unlikely entrant into Harvard Law School, in Legally Blonde the Musical coming to Milton Keynes Theatre from Monday May 28 to Saturday June 2.

The smash hit Broadway and West End musical, based on the much-loved movie, follows beautiful and popular sorority sister Elle Woods, who loves to be pampered and is passionate about pink. When she is dumped by her boyfriend, Warner Huntingdon III, for a more serious girlfriend she puts down the credit cards and picks up the books.

Packing up her trusty pooch, Bruiser, she bags herself a place at the prestigious Harvard Law School to try and win him back. With the support of her new friends she learns that you can be both smart and fashionable.

For anyone who has seen the show before, the character of Elle is barely off the stage which Lucie explains has its own challenges.

She said: “One of the biggest challenges for me is that I am on the stage more or less the entire time, so you really have to look after yourself and your body to play this part, so there will be no eating huge amounts, but I’m quite good at looking after myself.

“This is my favourite role in musical theatre, I went to see it in the West End all the time and knew all the songs off by heart.

“It took me about four months of being in the first tour of this I did before I sat back and thought I was in the lead role in Legally Blonde, which was amazing.”

She also thinks the show is the perfect tonic for the current times given its bright and bubbly nature.

Lucie said: “With the state of the world that we are currently living in, I think people are looking for something to escape into.

“You’ll come out of the show reinvigorated having danced in the aisles, you’ll be smiling, we’ll move you and make you cry and we have a fantastic cast doing some great things with the parts.”

And Lucie would not swap what she is doing now for anything.

“I originally wanted to do musical theatre before going into The X Factor. I found I wasn’t getting anywhere which persuaded me to go and audition for The X Factor.”

For fans of the ITV talent show, they will remember that she was involved in a controversy when Jedward were controversially saved from elimination at her expense.

But she’s not bitter about her experience on the show.

Lucie added: “I have nothing but positive memories of being on The X Factor, it was a really great experience and it has led on to me doing lots of exciting things that I wouldn’t have done if I hadn’t auditioned.”

It has been a busy period for Lucie as she represented the UK at the most recent Eurovision Song Contest.

She said: “Doing Eurovision was wonderful because all of my friends and family were there to support me and it was just an incredible thing to be beamed out across Europe. It was a song that I am really proud of and I worked on it with some fantastic people.

“I would not have wanted to have worked on it if it wasn’t for them and it’s why when people ask me if I would want to do it again, I always say no because I had the best people around me.”

The show also stars EastEnders actress Rita Simons and former Coronation Street actor Bill Ward.

Tickets for the show can be booked by calling the box office on 0844 871 7652 or visit www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes.