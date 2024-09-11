Olly Murs 2025 tour: Where is the X Factor star performing on his UK tour and how to get tickets?
- Olly Murs is set to tour the United Kingdom in Spring 2025.
- The former “X Factor” contestant is scheduled for dates in Glasgow, Newcastle, Leeds, Sheffield, Liverpool and many more.
- Here’s the full schedule of his 2025 tour and how to get tickets - if you’ve not gotten a presale ticket already.
Beloved X Factor runner up Olly Murs is set for a UK wide tour in Spring 2025!
The “Wrapped Up” singer, who has been a constant presence on the UK festival circuit over the summer, is scheduled for 13 dates across England and Scotland, kicking off his tour in Plymouth on April 25 and culminating in his headline show at London’s The O2 on May 17 2024.
The tour is set to celebrate his 15 years in the music business, having cut his teeth in the most public fashion possible - being a contestant on “The X Factor” in 2009 - but becoming more of a household name after the show and can boast three UK number #1 albums: “In Case You Didn’t Know,” “Right Place, Right Time,” “Never Been Better,” “24 Hrs” and his most recent chart topper, “Marry Me” in 2022.
Support for the tour is somewhat of a nostalgia blast too - he’s managed to get popstars Blue to perform across all his UK tour dates.
So if your interest has been piqued, here’s where Olly Murs is touring and how to get tickets - and potentially what could be performed during his 2025 UK tour.
Where is Olly Murs performing on his 2025 UK tour?
Olly Murs is set to perform at the following venues on the following dates - all information is correct as of writing.
- April 25 2025: Plymouth Pavilions, Plymouth
- April 26 2025: The Brighton Centre, Brighton
- April 27 2025: Connexin Live, Hull
- May 2 2025: OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- May 3 2025: P&J Live, Aberdeen
- May 4 2025: Utilita Arena, Newcastle
- May 6 2025: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
- May 8 2025: Co-op Live, Manchester
- May 9 2025: First Direct Arena, Leeds
- May 10 2025: Utilita Arena, Sheffield
- May 12 2025: Utilita Arena, Cardiff
- May 15 2025: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
- May 16 2025: bp pulse LIVE, Birmingham
- May 17 2025: The O2, London
When can I get tickets to see Olly Murs during his 2025 UK tour?
Presale tickets
Those who have access to either Olly Murs artist presales or Take That Past Bookers presales can pick up tickets to see Olly Murs from today (September 11 2024) until 9am on Friday September 13 2024.
General ticket sales
General ticket sales for all shows will then commence from 10am on Friday September 13 2024 through Ticketmaster UK.
What has Olly Murs been performing live recently?
The singer has been making a number of appearances on the UK festival circuit over the summer, as we look at his performance at Pub in the Park in St Albans on September 7 2024 to get an idea what he “could” be performing on his 2025 UK tour (credit: Setlist.FM.)
- Change Is Gonna Come (Containing excerpts of George Michael’s ‘Freedom’)
- Wrapped Up
- You Don't Know Love
- Busy / Oh My Goodness / Thinking of Me / Kiss Me / Moves / Please Don't Let Me Go
- Up
- Dear Darlin'
- Celebration / YMCA / Blame it on the Boogie / Don't Stop Believing / Sex On Fire / I Want It That Way / Dancing On The Ceiling
- Heart Skips a Beat / Dance With Me Tonight / Let's Twist Again / Shout
- Troublemaker
Will you be going to see Olly Murs performing in 2025, or did you see the singer during his numerous festival appearances over the summer? Let us know your thoughts about the upcoming tour by leaving a comment down below.
