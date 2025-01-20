Out There: what happened in the ITV show last night - episode 1 recap of Martin Clunes drama?
Martin Clunes’ major ITV thriller kicked-off on TV last night. It has replaced the recently ended Playing Nice on the broadcaster’s schedule.
From the minds behind Manhunt, it tackles the timely topic of county line drug gangs. The show sees a farmer face down the dark elements spreading through his rural community.
The six part series is airing two episodes each week - the first aired last night (January 19) and it is back on TV today (January 20). Remind yourself of what happened in the first episode.
What happened in Out There episode 1?
We are introduced to farmer and widower Nathan Williams and his teenage son Jonny. They have a farm in Wales, close to the border with England.
Running late to pick up Jonny from school, Nathan finds him with an old friend Rhys - who was giving him a ride. After getting back to the farm, Rhys and Jonny spend time playing video games before Rhys asks the teen to look after a package.
Early in the episode Nathan speaks with the owner of his neighbouring farm Owen, who seems to be considering selling. Later he is called by Owen’s wife who says he has locked himself in the barn.
Nathan arrives but is unable to open the door in time to save Owen - and his wife Gwen is hospitalised. He starts keeping an eye on the farm, including continuing to pay their cleaner Eva.
During a visit he notices an offer letter from a company looking to buy the farm, he visits his bank manager to discuss the possibility of buying it.
Eva calls Nathan one night after being run off the road when heading to Owen and Gwen’s farm by boy racers. Nathan arrives and breaks up the party, but discovers Jonny there with Rhys and his school crush Sadie.
At the end of the episode, Jonny discovers the package he was stashing for Rhys has disappeared and blames the cleaner Eva. Rhys then gives him a backpack with “just a bit of weed” to deliver to the Raglan Castle hotel.
The second episode of Out There airs on ITV at 9pm tonight (January 20). If you can’t wait until Sunday (January 26) for the third instalment, the full boxset is available to binge on ITVX right now.
