Vinyl collectors - here’s where you can go crate digging across the UK in March 2025 🎶⏺📦

Vinyl heads - look no further if you’re looking for where your next record fair is.

Be it in Scotland, the South East and everywhere in between, there is a record fair a stones throw away from your doorstep.

Here’s what record fairs are happening across the United Kingdom in the month of March 2025.

Are you just getting into vinyl after progressing from collecting Taylor Swift records , or are you a natural-born ‘crate digger’ looking to expand your collection of vinyl?

While you could go into a local music store to pick up a recent release, what about those rarer recordings, with a particular etching on the wash that guarantees that vinyl is an original pressing? Or, just stocking up on some hidden gems at a portion of the price?

We’ve rounded up a selection of record fairs taking place across March 2025, from Scotland all the way down to the South Coast, in the hopes whatever itch you may have that needs scratching from the 12 inch format (or 7 inches, we’re not discriminatory) might be placated by one of these fairs.

Looking to sell some of your stuff at these fairs? We’ve taken some of the details from Record Fairs UK, but not any contact details - so if you’re a budding collector wanting to set up a stall, those contact details can be found on the Records Fairs website .

So - where can vinyl aficionados and newbies head in March to search for hidden treasure?

What record fairs are taking place in March 2025 in the UK?

All information is correct as of writing.

Scotland

1 March 2025: Leith - Ocean Terminal, Ocean Drive, Leith EH6 6JJ (10am-4pm)

2 March 2025 Leith - Ocean Terminal, Ocean Drive, Leith EH6 6JJ (11am-4pm)

8 March 2025: Glasgow- Phillie’s of Shawlands, 1179 Pollokshaws Road G41 3NH (12-4pm)

8 March 2025: Inverness - Chieftain Hotel, 2 Millburn Rd IV2 3PS

8 March 2025: Linlithgow- St Michael’s Church Kirk Hall, The Cross EH49 7EY (10am-4pm)

9 March 2025: Dundee- Marryat Hall, Caird Hall, City Square DD1 3BB (10am-4pm)

9 March 2025: Elgin - Bishopmill Hall, Grove Place IV30 4DH

15 March 2025: Glasgow - Queen Margaret Union, 22 University Gardens G12 8QN (11am-4pm)

16 March 2025: Galashield - MacArts Record / Vintage Clothing Fair, Bridge Street TD1 1SP (10am-4pm)

16 March 2025: Linlithgow - West Port Hotel, 18-20 West Port EH49 7AZ (11am-4pm)

21 March 2025: Dunfermline - Kingsgate Shopping Centre (10am-4pm)

22 March 2025: Dunfermline - Kingsgate Shopping Centre (10am-4pm)

23 March 2025: Dunfermline - Kingsgate Shopping Centre (11am-4pm)

23 March 2025: Glasgow - Redmond's of Dennistoun, 304 Duke Street G31 1RZ (11am-3pm)

28 March 2025: Falkirk - Howgate Shopping Centre, High Street FK1 1HG (10am-4pm)

29 March 2025: Falkirk - Howgate Shopping Centre, High Street FK1 1HG (10am-4pm)

30 March 2025: Helensburgh - Ardencaple Hotel, Gareloch Rd, Rhu G84 8LA (11am-4pm)

North East England

1 March 2025: Seaham - Seaham Masonic Hall, Ground Floor Function Room, 11 North Road, Seaham, SR7 7AA (10am-3pm)

2 Mar 2025: Chester-Le-Street - Methodist Church, N Burns DH3 3TF (10am-3pm)

15 March 2025: Darlington - Darlington Covered Market DL1 5PX (10am-4pm)

22 March 2025: Middlesbrough - The Crypt, Town Hall, Albert Road TS1 2QQ (9.30am-4pm)

30 March 2025: Stockton - Mallable Social Club, Norton Road TS20 2PR (11am-4pm)

North West England

1 March 2025: Lancaster - The Centre @ St. Thomas, Marton Street LA1 1XX (10am-4pm)

1 March 2025: Manchester - Sachas Hotel, Tib St. Piccadilly M4 1SH (9am-4pm)

1 March 2025: Warrington - Golden Square Shopping Centre WA1 1QB (9am-5pm)

2 March 2025: Birkenhead - Birkenhead Market, Claughton Rd CH41 6ES (11am-4pm)

2 March 2025: Crewe - Crewe Market Hall, Earl St CW1 2BL

2 Mar 2025: Southport - The Prince of Wales Hotel (Ballroom), Lord Street, PR8 1JS (10am-4pm)

8 March 2025: Bury - Millgate Shopping Centre BL9 0QQ (9am-5pm)

8 March 2025: Morecambe - Arndale Centre, Morecambe Bay LA4 5DH (9am-4pm)

8 March 2025: St Helens - St Mary's Market, St Mary's Shopping Arcade WA10 1AR

9 March 2025: Bolton - Exhibition Hall, Bolton Stadium, De Havilland Way, BL6 6SF (10am-4pm)

9 Mar 2025: Liverpool - Bombed Out Church, Leece St. L1 2TR (12pm-6pm)

9 March 2025: Manchester - Carlton Club, 113 Carlton Road, Whalley Range M16 8BE (1pm-5pm)

15 March 2025: Ashton-Under-Lyne - Ashton Market, Bow Street OL6 6BZ

15 March 2025: Blackpool - Abingdon Street Market FY1 1DR (10am-5pm)

16 March 2025 Chester - Beer Heroes Craft Beer Bar, 26 Watergate Street CH1 2LA (10.30am-4pm)

16 March 2025: Crosby - Bramble Berries Coffee Shop, Coronation Rd, L23 5RE (11am-3pm)

16 March 2025: Liverpool - Liner Hotel, Lord Nelson St L35QB (9am-4pm)

16 March 2025: Liverpool - Old Police Station, Lark Lane, Aigburth L17 8UU (9am-4pm)

16 March 2025: Stockport - The Guildhall, 169 Wellington Road South SK13UA (10am-4pm)

22 March 2025: Bolton - Marketplace Shopping Centre, Corporation Street BL1 2AL

22 March 2025: Liverpool - Museum of Liverpool, Pier Head L3 1DG (10am-5pm)

22 March 2025: Woolton - Woolton Village Club, L25 7RA (11am-4pm)

23 March 2025: Liverpool - Museum of Liverpool, Pier Head L3 1DG (10am-5pm)

23 March 2025: Liverpool - Spanish Caravan, Slater St L1 4BX (12-4pm)

29 March 2025: Leigh - Leigh Market WN7 4PG

29 March 2025: Manchester - Britannia Hotel, Portland Street M1 3LA (10am-5pm)

29 March 2025: Wallasey - Wallasey Beach Club, West Cheshire Sailing Club, Coastal Drive CH45 3PZ (12pm-4pm)

Yorkshire

1 March 2025: Huddersfield - Packhorse Shopping Centre HD1 2RT (9am-4pm)

8 March 2025: Leeds - Kirkgate Indoor Market, City Centre LS2 7HY (10am-4pm)

9 March 2025: Skipton - Town Hall, High St BD231AN (9am-4pm)

15 March 2025: Beverley - The Armstrong Centre, Grovehill Road HU17 0ED (10am-4pm)

15 March 2025: Doncaster - Frenchgate Shopping Centre DN1 1SW (9am-4pm)

15 March 2025: Saltaire - Caroline Social Club, Caroline St. BD18 3JZ (10am-3.30pm)

22 March 2025: Halifax - Halifax Market, 19 Albion Street HX1 1DU (9am-4pm)

22 March 2025: Leeds - The Corn Exchange, Call Lane LS1 7BR (10am-3pm)

22 March 2025: Rotherham - The Marquis Pub S62 7RX (10am-2pm)

23 March 2025: Leeds - The Corn Exchange, Call Lane LS1 7BR (10am-3pm)

23 March 2025: Sheffield - The Big Tree Pub, Woodseats S8 0SF (9.30am-2pm)

29 March 2025: Hull - The Hull Minster, Trinity Square, Hull, HU1 1RR. (10am-3pm)

29 March 2025: Sheffield - The Workstation, Paternoster Row, S12BX (9am-4pm)

Midlands

1 March 2025: Newark - The Buttermarket NG24 1DU (10am-2.30pm)

1 March 2025: Nottingham - The Belgrave Rooms, 25 Goldsmith St NG1 5LB (9am-3pm)

2 March 2025: Birmingham - Moseley All Services Club, 91 Church Road, Moseley B13 9EA (12-4pm)

2 March 2025: Mansfield - Widecombe Fair Pub, Oak Tree Lane NG18 4LF (9.30am-2pm)

2 March 2025: Walsall - The Locker, Bescot Stadium, Bescot Crescent WS1 SA

8 March 2025: Melton Mowbray - Undercover Market, Scalford Road LE13 1JY (9am-1pm)

8 March 2025: Sutton Coldfield - The Trinity Centre, Church Hill off Mill Street B72 1TF

8 March 2025: Worksop - Romans Rest Pub, 11 Celtic Point S81 7AZ (9am-2pm)

9 March 2025: Birmingham - National Motorcycle Museum, Coventry Road, Solihull B93 0EJ (9am-3pm)

9 March 2025: Chesterfield - Chesterfield Market, Market Place S40 1AR (9am-2pm)

9 March 2025: Kidsgrove - Kidsgrove Town Hall , Liverpool Road, Kidsgrove, Stoke On Trent ST7 4EL (10am-3pm)

15 March 2025: Leamington - The Pump Rooms, The Royal Parade CV32 4AA (10am-4pm)

15 March 2025: Sutton In Ashfield - St Joseph’s Church Hall, Forest Street NG17 1DA (9am-3pm)

16 March 2025: Malvern - Elmslie House, 8 Avenue Road, WR14 3AG (10am-3pm)

16 March 2025: Scunthorpe - The Priory Pub DN16 2AB (9.30am-2pm)

16 March 2025: Wolverhampton - Bantock Park, Finchfield Road, WV3 9LQ (10am-3pm)

22 March 2025: Nottingham - Clifton Leisure Centre, Southchurch Dr, Clifton NG11 8AB

23 March 2025: Bromsgrove - Bromsgrove Hotel & Spa,Birmingham Road B61 0JB

29 March 2025: Coventry - Central Hall, Warwick Lane CV1 2HA (10am-4pm)

30 March 2025: Grimsby - St Giles Church Hall, St Giles Avenue DN33 2EZ (10am-3pm)

30 March 2025: Stoke-on-Trent - The Artisan Tap, 552 Hartshill Rd, Hartshill ST4 6AF (10am-4pm)

London

1 March 2025: St Marks Church Hall, Compton Rd, Wimbledon SW19 7ND (11am-5pm)

2 March 2025: St. Paul's Church, West Hackney, 182 Stoke Newington Road, N16 7UE

7 March 2025: Old Spitalfields Market, Commercial Street, E1

8 March 2025: St Mary's Church Hall, Church Street, Twickenham TW1 3NJ (9am-3.30pm)

15 March 2025: Catholic Centre, Dukes Avenue, Chiswick High Rd W4 2AE (11am-5pm)

21 March 2025: Old Spitalfields Market, Commercial Street, E1

22 March 2025: Archway Tavern, 1 Navigator Square N19 3TD (10am-4pm)

22 March 2025: Christ Saviour Church Hall, New Broadway, Ealing W5 2XA (10am-4pm)

22 March 2025: Jumbi Peckham, Unit 4.1, Copeland Park, 133 Copeland Rd SE15 3SN (1pm-6pm)

23 March 2025: Boxpark Olympic Way, Wembley Park, Wembley HA9 0JT

South East England

1 March 2025: Aldershot - The West End Centre, 48 Queens Road GU11 3JD

1 March 2025: Ashford - Julie Rose Stadium, Willesbrorough Road TN24 9QX (10am-3pm)

1 March 2025: Bracknell - Crownwood Community Centre, Opladen Way RG12 0PE (10am-3pm)

1 March 2025: Epping - Epping Catholic Church Hall, 11 Church Hill CM16 4RA (10am-3pm)

1 March 2025: Felixstowe - Trinity Methodist Church Hall, Orwell Rd. IP11 7AN (9am-4pm)

1 March 2025: Orpington - St. Nicholas Church, 14 Leamington Ave BR6 9QB

1 March 2025: St Leonards-on-Sea - The Piper, 1 Norman Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, TN37 6NH (11am-3.30pm)

2 March 2025: Crawley - Audiojumble (Vintage Hi-fi & Vinyl), K2 Crawley, Pease Pottage Hill RH11 9BQ (8:30am-early afternoon)

2 March 2025: Sevenoaks - Bat And Ball Centre, Cramptons Road TN14 5DN (10.30am-3.30pm)

8 March 2025: Chelmsford - Chelmsford Social Club, 55 Springfield Road CM2 6JG (9.30am-3.30pm)

8 March 2025: Eastbourne - All Saints Church Hall, 21 Grange Road BN21 4HE (9.30am-3pm)

9 March 2025: Ipswich - St Stephen’s Church, St Stephen’s Lane IP1 1DP (10am-4pm)

9 March 2025: Southend-on-Sea - St. Laurence Church Hall, Eastwoodbury Lane SS2 6UH (9am-2.30pm)

9 March 2025: Whitstable - Umbrella Centre (St. Mary's Hall), Oxford St CT5 1DD (9.30am-3.30pm)

9 March 2025: Windsor - New Windsor Community Association, Hanover Way SL4 5NW (10am-3.30pm)

15 March 2025: Ely - The Maltings, CB7 4BB (10am-3pm)

15 March 2025: Horsham - Horsham YMCA Football Club, Gorings Mead, RH13 5BP (9am-3pm)

15 March 2025: Stowmarket - John Peel Centre, Church Walk IP14 1ET (10am-3pm)

16 March 2025: Ashtead – Ashtead Peace Memorial Hall, Woodfield Lane, Surrey KT21 2BE

16 March 2025: Henfield - Vintage & Retro fair, Henfield Hall, Coopers Way BN5 9EQ (11am-5pm)

16 March 2025: High Wycombe - Wycombe Arts Centre, Desborough Road HP11 2PU (9.30am-3pm)

22 March 2025: Guildford - G Live, London Road, Guildford, GU1 2AA (9.30am-3.30pm)

22 March 2025: Tunbridge Wells - King Charles Church Hall, 3 Warwick Park TN2 5TA (9.30am-3pm)

29 March 2025: Margate - Thanet Indoor Bowls Club, Fifth Avenue CT9 3AB (10am-3pm)

29 March 2025: St Albans - Loreto College, Hatfield Road AL1 3RQ (10am-3pm)

30 March 2025: Bexley - Freemantle Hall, Bexley High Street DA5 1AA

30 March 2025: Brighton - Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street BN1 1UN (10am-3.30pm)

South West England

1 March 2025: Chipping Sodbury - Chipping Sodbury Town Hall, 57-59 Broad Street BS37 6AD (10am-3.30pm)

1 March 2025: Exeter - Corn Exchange, Market Street, EX1 1BW 9.30am-3.00pm (10am-3pm)

1 March 2025: Penryn - Verdant Taproom, 30 Parkengue Kernick Industrial Estate, Penryn, Cornwall TR10 9EP (from 12 noon)

1 March 2025: Torquay - St Annes Hall, Babbacombe Rd, Babbacombe TQ1 3NU (9am-4pm)

1 March 2025: Wells - Seager Hall, Union Street, BA5 2PU. (10am-3pm)

2 March 2025: Wantage - Wantage Leisure Centre, Portway, OX12 9BY (10am-3pm)

8 March 2025: Plymouth - Council House, Armada Way, PL1 2

Wales

1 March 2025: Wrexham - Ty Pawb, Market Street LL13 8BB (10am-4pm)

20 March 2025: Llandudno - St John's Methodist Church Hall, 53-55 Mostyn Street LL30 2NN (10am-5pm)

21 March 2025: Llandudno - St John's Methodist Church Hall, 53-55 Mostyn Street LL30 2NN (10am-5pm)

22 March 2025: Llandudno - St John's Methodist Church Hall, 53-55 Mostyn Street LL30 2NN (10am-5pm)

Curious as to what might be worth a timely sum while crate digging? Take a look at our article on the 10 most valuable records to own in the United Kingdom in 2025.