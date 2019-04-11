Bletchley Park hero to be honoured by new Milton Keynes pub

The finishing touches are being made to a new pub named after one of Bletchley Park's heroes.

The Turing Key, named after Alan Turing, is set to open on Monday April 29 in Newton Leys.

Alan Turing

The pub will offer a fresh chicken rotisserie and main course meals and specials, as well as an extensive range of drinks in a relaxed, family friendly atmosphere. The pub will be able to seat 150 diners and with the completion near, the team can’t wait to welcome locals through its doors.

Pub manager, Simon Mukhtar said: “With only a matter of days until we open, I can’t believe it’s all coming together. We have seen the pub take shape over the past six months, so we can’t wait to welcome everyone in to sample our extensive menu and to raise a glass to our opening.”