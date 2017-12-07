FEATURED: Marco Pierre White Steakhouse

Stadium MK, Milton Keynes, MK1 1ST

Whether you’re looking to add a touch of glamour to your Christmas party or just a festive evening out, you’re guaranteed to experience a white Christmas at Marco Pierre White Steakhouse Bar & Grill.

Renowned for its quality steaks, the finest sirloin, rib-eye and fillets cooked perfectly to your liking, Marco’s menu also includes some classic British dishes including Honey Roast Belly of Pork and Mr Lamb’s Shepherd’s Pie along with a delicious range of Steakhouse Burgers, classic Pies and Roasts.

Join them for a traditional Roast dinner, available from 12pm every Sunday and for lovers of Afternoon Tea it’s available Monday – Saturday, there’s even a free flowing Prosecco offering!

Marco’s ethos is to deliver recognisable dishes, simply cooked, using the best, well-sourced and seasonal ingredients.

Located on the east-side of Stadium MK (saxon St Side), Marco Pierre White Steakhouse Bar & Grill also benefits from complimentary parking.

01908 622919 | www.mpwrestaurants.co.uk

