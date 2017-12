43 Aylesbury Street, Milton Keynes, MK2 2BQ

Chinese restaurant, with a full menu of the favourites. Some 49 reviews on TripAdvisor, with the average score being a ‘very good’ four out of five. One recent reviewer wrote: “We were a party of 10 adults and had the set meals for two people. The service was superb and the food was very good and tasty. We also had 4 bottles of wine and the overall price was very good indeed. No complaints from any of us.”

01908 642714 | www.thearomas.co.uk