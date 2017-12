8B Meadow Walk, Aylesbury, MK18 1RS

A small family run Chinese restaurant and takeaway in Buckingham town centre. The head chef originates from China where he began his career at an early age. Over the years he has explored and sampled dishes from all over the country, working his way up through the ranks before joining the Cheng Du.

They offer both westernised dishes as well as food from their home country such as sea-spiced aubergine.

01280 815898 | www.chengdubuckingham.co.uk