85 High Street, Newport Pagnell, MK16 8AB

Imperial Garden is the place to go for quality Cantonese and Peking cuisine in Newport Pagnell. Perfect for a family get together or a quick business lunch, call them today and book your next meal. Their menu has something for everyone, including a dedicated one for vegetarians. Also has a range of set menus.

01908 610205 | www.imperialgardenmk.com