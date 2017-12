The Centre:MK, 7 Sunset Walk, Milton Keynes, MK9 3PD | Xscape, 602 Marlborough Gate, Milton Keynes, MK9 3XS

Wagamama first opened its doors in London's Bloomsbury in 1992 and now has well over 100 restaurants in the UK. The chicken katsu curry is ordered nearly 50,000 times every week. Offering fresh, authentic menus that are updated seasonally, Wagamama is a staple of modern Asian cuisine.

01908 238 341, 01908 397049 | www.wagamama.com