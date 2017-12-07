Zen Garden

326 Midsummer Boulevard, Milton Keynes, MK9 2EA

They offer a range of fresh, healthy Chinese, Japanese and Thai style dishes, using authentic recipes to excite your taste buds. These styles of cooking are apparently among the healthiest in the world and each ingredient has been specially selected by chefs to ensure all of the dishes are perfect and will leave you hungry for more. The buffet style service means you can try a selection of everything, which is perfect for anyone who is new to this cuisine.

01908 668888 | www.zengardenoriental.co.uk