315-325 Upper Fourth Street, Witan Court, Milton Keynes, MK9 1EH

Their philosophy is to ensure that they provide you with more than just a place to eat, but a unique experience that embraces all of one’s senses. The restaurant recreates the warm and friendly atmosphere of Thailand, with enthusiastic Thai staff dressed in beautiful silk, who are always delighted to provide a personal, courteous service in the true tradition of Thai culture.

01908 231323 | www.thaimodern.co.uk