Soccer Mommy 2025 UK tour; dates, ticketing information and what has she been performing live?
Nashville singer-songwriter Soccer Mommy, aka Sophia Allison, has announced a brand new series of UK tour dates for Spring 2025.
Having already toured the country earlier in 2024, including a performance at Glastonbury Festival, the “Lost” singer is set for dates in Brighton, Bristol, London, Leeds, Glasgow and Manchester throughout May 2025.
The return to our shores comes as the musician prepares to release her latest album, “Evergreen,” set for release through Loma Vista on October 25 2024, with Soccer Mommy recently dropping the third single from the album, “Driver.”
Soccer Mommy looks to expand upon her UK chart success she had with her last studio album, 2022’s “Sometimes, Forever,” which broke into the UK charts and peaked at #95 upon its release. Allison also had success in 2018 with the double A-side "Henry" / "I'm on Fire" reaching #10 in the UK singles sales charts.
Where is Soccer Mommy performing during her 2025 UK tour?
Soccer Mommy will be performing at the following locations on the following dates:
- May 6 2025: Chalk, Brighton
- May 7 2025: SWX, Bristol
- May 8 2025: Hackney Church, London
- May 9 2025: Project House, Leeds
- May 13 2025: SWG3 TV Studio, Glasgow
- May 14 2025: New Century, Manchester
Where can I get tickets to see Soccer Mommy on her 2025 UK tour?
General ticket sales for Soccer Mommy’s 2025 UK tour go on sale on Friday September 13 2024 through Ticketmaster UK.
What has Soccer Mommy been performing live recently?
We skip some of her festival appearances throughout 2024 and instead go back to one of her dates during her current European tour to get an idea what she could perform during her UK shows in 2025.
According to Setlist.FM, during her performance at Ekko, Utrecht, Netherlands on July 8 2024, Soccer Mommy performed the following set:
- Bones
- Circle the Drain
- Shotgun
- Henry
- Crawling in My Skin
- Darkness Forever
- Lucy
- Feel It All the Time
- Cool
- Scorpio Rising
- Lost
- Still Clean
- Yellow Is the Color of Her Eyes
Encore:
- Your Dog
Will you be going to see Soccer Mommy during her 2025 UK tour, or have you seen the musician perform previously and have memories/thoughts you’d like to share? Let us know by leaving a comment in our comment section below.
