Stacey & Joe BBC: what time is it on and what is the Stacey Solomon show about?
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
- Stacey Solomon’s new series debut’s on BBC tonight.
- It is a fly-on-the-wall documentary titled: Stacey & Joe.
- The show follows her life with husband Joe Swash.
The doors to Pickle Cottage are set to be thrown open as Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash welcome viewers into their home life. A brand new documentary series is set to begin on the BBC in just a few hours.
Stacey & Joe arrives after the latest season of Sort Your Life Out came to an end last week. It is described as a fly-on-the-wall reality series.
But what is the show about and how can you watch it? Here’s all you need to know:
How to watch Stacey & Joe?
The six-part series will be broadcast on BBC One/ One HD starting today (April 1). It will also be available to watch through iPlayer both live and on catch-up afterwards.
It will air weekly on Tuesday evenings, the Beeb has confirmed.
What time is Stacey & Joe on?
The first episode of the documentary - entitled This is Us - will debut on BBC One this evening. It is due to start at 8pm and will run for an hour, ending at 9pm.
Expect similar timings for the rest of the season, unless otherwise specified.
What is Stacey & Joe about?
It is described as a ‘fly-on-the-wall’ reality series and follows the life of Stacey Solomon, Joe Swash and their family. They are throwing open the doors to Pickle Cottage and welcoming viewers in.
The cameras follow the lives of Stacey and Joe, their children, four ducks and two dogs. With exclusive behind the scenes access, viewers are given a refreshing, honest take on their modern blended family.
Stacey Solomon said: “2024 was the year me and Joe pushed ourselves out of our comfort zones. We took on different projects and tried new things.
“It’s been so amazing and nerve-wracking all at the same time… And we just want to keep doing that in 2025, starting with ‘Stacey & Joe’!
“We’ve loved showing a different side to our family’s fun and chaos. We can’t wait for you to join us at Pickle Cottage this year.”
Joe Swash added: “We’ve been doing our best to keep this under wraps... But we’re so glad we can finally tell all of you about ‘Stacey & Joe’! There will be the normal madness of a family with lots of kids, plenty of animals and two busy parents. Here we go!”
Are you planning on watching Stacey & Joe? Let me know your thoughts by email: [email protected].
