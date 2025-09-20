Strictly Come Dancing is revealing its couples for 2025 - follow the updates 💃🕺

Strictly Come Dancing’s launch show is being held tonight.

The 15 stars are finding out which professionals they will be paired up with.

But what do the couples look like in series 23?

Strictly Come Dancing is back and we couldn’t be more excited! The nation is set to be introduced to the 15 stars taking to the ballroom floor for the first time.

A special guest performer has been announced for tonight’s (September 20) launch show - and it is a major pop star. Last year’s winner Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell will be back to perform together one final time as well.

During the launch show, the 2025 couples will be confirmed as the stars find out which professional dancers they will be paired with. We will be updating this article through the evening.

When is Strictly Come Dancing on TV this weekend?

The iconic dancing show will be waltzing back onto our screens with just one episode this week. The launch show is taking place this evening (September 20) and there is no results show tomorrow (September 21) night.

Strictly’s regular schedule will kick-off next weekend, with episodes on Saturday and Sunday nights.

Who are the celebrities on Strictly in 2025?

The line-up for this year’s edition of the fab-u-lous competition was revealed over the course of a week back in August. It has become the tradition for the reveal of the cast to do it this way.

For 2025, the 15 stars taking part includes: Alex Kingston, Balvinder Sopal, Chris Robshaw, Dani Dyer, Ellie Goldstein, George Clarke, Harry Aikines-Aryeetey AKA Nitro, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Karen Carney, La Voix, Lewis Cope, Ross King, Stefan Dennis, Thomas Skinner and Vicky Pattison.

Lewis Cope was a late addition replacing Kristian Nairn who was forced to drop out of the show.

Which professional dancers are on Strictly this year?

The show will see two new pros joining the ranks of the Strictly line-up for 2025. Alexis Warr and Julian Caillon are the latest additions.

The dancers this year includes: Aljaž Škorjanec, Amy Dowden MBE, Carlos Gu, Dianne Buswell, Gorka Marquez, Johannes Radebe, Jowita Przystal, Kai Widdrington, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Lauren Oakley, Luba Mushtuk, Michelle Tsiakkas, Nadiya Bychkova, Nancy Xu, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Vito Coppola, Alexis Warr, and Julian Caillon.

Full line-up of Strictly Come Dancing couples for 2025

We will be updating this article with the list of couples when they are announced during the launch show. Each celebrity will be paired up with a professional dancer for the competition.

Who is the favourite to win Strictly 2025?

Despite being a late addition due to Game of Thrones actor Kristian Nairn, Emmerdale actor Lewis Cope is the early favourite to take home the Glitterball Trophy. He has emerged as the favourite with the bookies, but there is lots of dancing to take place before we get to the final in December.

Other early favourites including Dani Dyer, George Clarke, and Vicky Pattison. But the nation will get to have their collective say over the coming weeks and months.

