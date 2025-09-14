Mark Ruffalo leads the cast of Task on HBO/ Sky Atlantic 📺👀

Task will continue on HBO and Sky Atlantic.

Mark Ruffalo leads the cast of the crime drama.

But which other actors are in the miniseries?

Task will be assembling for another episode this weekend. Viewers raved about the first episode calling it “tremendous”.

Mark Ruffalo leads the cast of the miniseries, which airs on HBO in the US and Sky Atlantic in the UK. It is from the same writer behind the acclaimed show Mare of Easttown from earlier in the decade.

But when is the next episode out and who is in the cast? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Task out on TV?

Mark Ruffalo (L) in HBO's Task | Sky/ HBO

The show will continue today (September 14) in America. It will come out on Mondays in the UK and Europe including tomorrow (September 15).

It is set to be broadcast at 9pm ET on HBO on Sunday nights, for those in the US. Task is set to be available from 2am British time on Monday mornings - due to the difference in time zones.

Sky Atlantic will also broadcast the new episodes at 9pm on Monday nights, for those who want a more regular viewing experience.

Who is in the cast of Task?

The crime drama is set to feature some pretty big names, including of course Marvel favourite Mark Ruffalo. It includes:

Mark Ruffalo

Tom Pelphrey

Emilia Jones

Jamie McShane

Sam Keeley

Thuso Mbedu

Fabien Frankel

Alison Oliver

Raúl Castillo

Silvia Dionicio

Phoebe Fox

Martha Plimpton

What is Task about?

From the acclaimed writer of HBO’s 2021 crime series Mare of Easttown, which starred Kate Winslet. Task has also enlisted another big name Hollywood star in the form of Mark Ruffalo.

According to Sky: “Set in the working-class suburbs of Philadelphia, an FBI agent (Mark Ruffalo) heads a Task Force to put an end to a string of violent robberies led by an unsuspecting family man (Tom Pelphrey).”

How many episodes will Task have?

The show is set to have seven episodes in total, which is the same length as Mare of Easttown. It will be released weekly on both sides of the pond.

HBO will be broadcasting the series for American audiences, while it will be out on Sky Atlantic and Now TV in the UK.

