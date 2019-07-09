Teenagers take over Milton Keynes Gallery

Talented teenagers will take over MK Gallery for the summer in the latest instalment of the Secret Self(ie) arts programme.

Fourteen to 18-year-olds are being invited to take part in a series of creative projects from July 22 to August 30.

Each week the youngsters will work with a different artist.

Projects could range from film to sculpture, dance to painting, with the results exhibited in the gallery’s event space (opposite the main gallery, next door to Milton Keynes Theatre).

It’s free to get involved and those who register can attend as many sessions as they like. No experience or prior knowledge of the arts is necessary.

Leading the project is Chris Bradley, a Milton Keynes based arts professional and one of the directors of dance organisation MÓTUS.

He said: “It’s a hugely exciting opportunity for young people in MK.

“We would love to hear from you if you’d like to get involved.

“We’ve got some incredible artists lined up to work with us over the summer, but this is a platform to express yourself creatively among peers – your ideas and input will drive the project.”

Find out more by clicking here or email secretselfie@mkgallery.org