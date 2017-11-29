Ten of the best things to do in and around Milton Keynes in the next few days

From a classical festive treat to the music of Joy Division, there's plenty going on...

1 MUSIC

Classical Christmas Concert, Milton Keynes City Orchestra, Church of St Peter and St Paul, Newport Pagnell, December 2

Milton Keynes City Orchestra String Ensemble promise an uplifting and traditional music feast for Christmas, with the talented Polymnia Chamber Choir, under the baton of John Byron. There will be a mix of classical Christmas music for strings, choral pieces from Rutter’s Cradle Song to a comical Twelve Days of Christmas and back to some well-known carols for all to join in with.

Details: www.mkco.org



2 MUSIC

Cara Dillon, The Stables, Wavendon, December 1

Join the award-winning Cara Dillon for a night of Christmas songs in what promises to be a magical and memorable festive experience. Following the release of her highly anticipated Christmas album Upon A Winter’s Night, Cara and her band will be performing classic carols, Celtic hymns and other Christmas songs to celebrate and share in the Christmas spirit. A tradition in the making.

Details: www.stables.org



3 COMEDY

Ed Byrne: Spoiler Alert, The Stables, Wavendon, December 4

The comic, known through numerous shows on TV and radio, wonders whether life really is that bad or if we have good reason to complain about it. “Are we filled with righteous anger at a world gone wrong or are we all just a bunch of whiny little brats? In short, are we spoiled?” he muses.

Details: www.stables.org



4 FAMILY

Stony Lights Switch-on Fun Day, Stony Stratford, December 2

Thousands of people are expected to go to Stony Stratford for the big switch-on. It’s an all-day event featuring music, circus skills workshops, morris dancing, funfair rides, a poetry showcase, story walks and a Santa’s grotto.

Details: www.stonylights.org



5 THEATRE

Sunset Boulevard, Milton Keynes Theatre, until December 2

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Tony Award-winning musical is a compelling story of romance and obsession, based on Billy Wilder’s legendary film.

Details: atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes

6 CRAFT FAIR

Etsy Made Local, intu Milton Keynes, December 2

It’s a showcase of some of the best of the local Etsy creative community and the ideal opportunity to conquer Christmas shopping and connect with the makers and designers behind the perfect gifts. Etsy.com is an online marketplace for handmade and vintage goods.

Details: www.intu.co.uk/MiltonKeynes/WhatsOn



7 MUSIC

Transmission, Craufurd Arms, Wolverton, December 2

Experience the atmosphere of a live Joy Division gig with Transmission, who emulate the sound of one of the most inventive, evocative and influential groups of their era.

Details: thecraufurdarms.com



8MUSIC

Buddy Holly & the Cricketers, The Stables, Wavendon, November 30

Holly at Christmas, the show that is now as traditional as mulled wine and mince pies. Holly’s classics, other contemporary favourites and some Christmas crackers are all wrapped up in a fast, furious and funny feast of entertainment.

Details: www.stables.org



9 THEATRE

Robin Hood, Stantonbury Theatre, December 1 to 31

The wicked Sheriff of Nottingham has seized power all the way from Sherwood Forest to the tiny hamlet of Stanton-on-the-Berry. He hates fun, he’s allergic to laughter, he’s going to roast the town’s prize pig – and he’s fallen in love with Maid Marian. Panto fun aplenty ensues.

Details: www. stantonburytheatre.co.uk



10 COMEDY AND MUSIC

Richard Digance, Ent Shed, Castle Road, Bedford, December 2

This year marks 50 years of performing by Richard Digance. With a Bafta nomination as TV Entertainer of the Year and Gold Award recipient from the British Academy of Composers, he turned his back on showbiz for his first love of music and live performance. He’s supported Robin Williams and Steve Martin and has played 4,000 shows – and he’s still going strong.

Details; entshed.co.uk