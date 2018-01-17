Ten of the best things to do in and around Milton Keynes in the next few days

From a smash-hit musical to top comedy, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 THEATRE

Jersey Boys, Milton Keynes Theatre, January 23 to February 3

Jersey Boys is the remarkable true story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons and their rise to stardom from the wrong side of the tracks. These four boys from New Jersey became one of the most successful bands in pop history, were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and sold 175 million records worldwide, all before they turned 30. The show is packed with their hits, including Beggin’, Walk Like A Man, December, 1963 (Oh What a Night), Let’s Hang On (To What We’ve Got), Bye Bye Baby, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Working My Way Back to You and Who Loves You.

Winner of Broadway’s Tony, London’s Olivier and Australia’s Helpmann Awards for Best New Musical, Jersey Boys is the winner of 57 major awards worldwide and has been seen by over 25 million people worldwide.

Details: www.atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes



2 MUSIC

A New Flame: The Songs of Simply Red, The Stables, Wavendon, January 19

With more than 30 Top 40 singles and several of the best-selling albums of the last four decades to choose from, A New Flame promises a memorable evening. Details: www.stables.org

3 MUSIC

Back to Bacharach, The Stables, Wavendon, January 22

Celebrate the magical music of Burt Bacharach, one of the most accomplished and popular composers of the 20th century, who together with Hal David penned some of the most memorable hits in pop music history. Songs featured in the show include Always Something There To Remind Me, I Say A Little Prayer For You, Walk On By, What’s New Pussycat? 24 Hours from Tulsa and many more.

Details: www.stables.org



4 COMEDY

Comedy Cow, Red Dot Bar, Stadium MK, January 19

A new year of comedy kicks off with Matt Richardson as headline act. The host of Virgin’s drivetime show, whom many will recognise from his stint presenting ITV’s Xtra Factor, tops a bill also featuring Harry Stachini and musical comedian Carly Smallman.

Details: thecomedycow.co.uk



5 MUSIC

The Blockheads, MK11, Kiln Farm, Milton Keynes, January 19

The band behind Ian Dury’s poetic lyrics, The Blockheads are the outfit that played Hit Me with your Rhythm Stick, What A Waste, Reasons to be Cheerful (Part 3), and Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll and many others. They’ve rarely been off the road since the death of Ian Dury in 2000, but now with Derek Hussey fronting the band.

Details: mk11kilnfarm.com

6 FAMILY

The Snowman, Milton Keynes Theatre, until January 20

The sparkling production, based on Raymond Briggs’ creation, transports families to a winter wonderland with a mix of enchanting dancing and live music.

Details: atgtickets.com



7 MUSIC

Think Floyd, The Stables, Wavendon, January 18

Think Floyd pride themselves on faithfully recreating Pink Floyd’s timeless music. Backed by their dedicated team of sound and lighting engineers and an impressive laser light show, the production aims to recreate all the atmosphere, visual magnitude and musical excellence of Pink Floyd live on stage.

Details: www.stables.org



8 MUSIC

Gary Fletcher, The Stables, Wavendon, January 19

A founder and ever present member of The Blues Band with Paul Jones, Tom McGuinness and Dave Kelly, Gary Fletcher performs a compelling mix of originals and classic covers straddling blues, Americana and folk, playing guitar, slide, banjo, mandolin and ukulele.

Details: www.stables.org



9 MUSIC

Los Pacaminos, The Stables, Wavendon, January 20

‘80s pop favourite Paul Young’s Tex-Mex band promise a tequila-fuelled party night.

Details: www.stables.org



10 MUSIC

Inlak’esh, The Stables, Wavendon, January 20

The four-piece instrumental acoustic band from MK work tirelessly on creating ear-pleasing yet hard-hitting grooves, delivering distinctive melodies.

Details: www.stables.org