Ten of the best things to do in and around Milton Keynes in the next few days

From a smash-hit musical to manic magical fun, there's lots to enjoy...

1 THEATRE

Pinocchio, Stantonbury Theatre, January 26 and 27

In a small Italian village of Cappuchino, a puppet maker, Gepetto, has a dream to father a real son. Gepetto expresses his wishes to the Good Fairy and his dream comes true. Gepetto’s apprentice, Jimminy Cricket, tries to keep Pinocchio safe from harm, but fails when the circus comes to town. Discover whether Pinocchio will see right from wrong and make it home. Expect laughs and pantomime farce with a moral twist, directed by Georgia Tillery from Black Sheep Collective CIC.The show is presented by Stagestruck Youth Theatre.

Details: stantonburytheatre.co.uk



2 MUSIC

Wolf Hall Live, The Stables, Wavendon, January 28

Hilary Mantel’s award-winning novel, Wolf Hall, was transformed into a riveting six-part drama by the BBC to huge acclaim in 2015. It had an unforgettable score, composed by Debbie Wiseman and performed by members of The Locrian Ensemble of London. This concert sees Debbie and the Ensemble perform selections from her acclaimed score, alongside extracts from Wolf Hall and its sequel, Bring Up The Bodies, read by Anton Lesser, who played Thomas More in the BBC series.

Details: stables.org



3 MUSIC

Eduardo Niebla, The Stables, Wavendon, January 25

Hailed by The Guardian for his “exquisite guitar playing”, Eduardo Niebla is a formidable flamenco jazz guitar virtuoso and master of today’s generation. Eduardo has traversed the worlds of jazz, classical and world music.

Details: stables.org



4 MUSIC

Food For Thought, The Gallery, Stantonbury Campus, January 27

It’s a free extravaganza of live music, poetry and short film in aid of Milton Keynes Foodbank. Performers include Pat Nicholson, Neil Beardmore, Caroline Davies, John Marshall, Martin Small and Julie Williams. It’s presented by creative collective Sound Bites.

Details: mkfoodbank.org.uk



5 MAGIC

Morgan & West, Stantonbury Theatre, January 28

Time-travelling magicians Morgan & West return to the stage with a brand new marvellous magic show, full of crazy capers for the young, old and everyone in-between. Expect the unexpected and believe the unbelievable.

Details: stantonburytheatre.co.uk



6 THEATRE

Jersey Boys, Milton Keynes Theatre, until February 3

Jersey Boys is the remarkable true story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons and their rise to stardom from the wrong side of the tracks. The show is packed with their hits, including Beggin’, Walk Like A Man, December, 1963 (Oh What a Night), Bye Bye Baby and Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.

Details: www.atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes

7 MUSIC

Sultans of String, The Stables, Wavendon, January 30

Sultans of String have won awards and thrilled audiences across the world with their genre-hopping passport of Celtic reels, Flamenco, Gypsy-jazz, Arabic and Cuban rhythms. Details: stables.org



8 COMEDY

Andy Zaltzman, The Stables, Wavendon, January 26

Andy Zaltzman, half of the duo behind global hit podcast, The Bugle, returns with his uniquely interactive show, giving audiences the chance to have the issues they care about satirised to order by one of Britain’s leading political comedians.

Details: stables.org



9 THEATRE

The Thing That Came From Over There, Stantonbury Theatre, January 30

Inspired by the horror movies of the 1950s, this is a fast-paced rollicking ride, mixing paranoia, suspense and hilariously gruesome deaths, all set in 1912.

Details: stantonburytheatre.co.uk



10 MUSIC

Martyn Joseph, The Stables, Wavendon, January 27

One of Britain’s favourite live performers returns. He’s renowned for his percussive guitar playing and has been called the Welsh Springsteen, his songs often bristling with political passion.

Details: stables.org