Ten of the best things to do in and around Milton Keynes in the next few days

From dancing stars to an array of musical treats, there's lots to enjoy...

1 DANCE

Anton & Erin: From Broadway to Hollywood, Milton Keynes Theatre. February 7

Join the nation’s favourite ballroom couple when they return with a show celebrating the golden age of Hollywood, featuring numbers including Somewhere In Time, Cry Me A River, Mr Bojangles, Downtown, This Nearly Was Mine and New York, New York. Anton du Beke and

Erin Boag will be joined by the full 25-piece London Concert Orchestra conducted by Richard Balcombe, with six world class ensemble dancers and star vocalist Lance Ellington. Expect to see fresh choreography and sparkling costumes.

Details: atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes



2 MUSIC

The Magic of the Beatles, Milton Keynes Theatre, February 8

The Magic of The Beatles is one of the UK’s leading Beatles tribute shows, and present all the hits including Love Me Do, She Loves You, Please Please Me, From Me To You, Help, I Feel Fine, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, Hey Jude, Let It Be and many more.

Details: www.entertainers.co.uk



3 MUSIC

Mr Tea and the Minions, MK11, Kiln Farm, February 2

Bristol based Mr Tea and the Minions play their own unique take on high energy Balkan-flavoured ska, dub and swing, inspiring uncontrollable silly dancing and wild bouts of jumping around wherever they go. They’re a sure-fire party starter.

Details: mrteaandtheminions.com



4 MUSIC

Adam Wakeman & Damian Wilson, The Stables, Wavendon, February 4

After many successful shows over the past two years, Adam Wakeman (keyboard player with Ozzy Osborne and Black Sabbath) and Damian Wilson (Mostly Autumn, Praying Mantis) are embarking on their latest acoustic tour. Featuring Damian on vocals and acoustic guitar, and Adam on piano, vocals and acoustic guitar, they’ll be playing songs from their back catalogues and artists they have worked with.

Details: stables.org



5 TALK

Psychovertical: A Higher Education, ChrysalisMK, February 6

Award-winning, best-selling author and mountain-climbing comedian Andy Kirkpatrick blends narrative with audio-visuals to give audiences a taste of the realities of venturing on major expeditions. Details: chrysalismk.co.uk

6 MUSIC

Andrew McCormack’s Graviton, The Stables, Wavendon, February 6

Internationally acclaimed pianist and composer Andrew McCormack consistently challenges himself to explore new and very different musical styles as an artist. Andrew’s latest project is Graviton, described as ‘ProgJazz’.

Details: stables.org



7 MUSIC

Tom Dibb, The Stables, Wavendon, February 8

Roots-influenced singer-songwriter Tom Dibb is bringing his good-vibe acoustic music back to the UK. He has been compared to Jack Johnson, Newton Faulkner and Bedouin Soundclash, though with his own distinctive altcountry edge.

Details: stables.org



8 THEATRE

Jersey Boys, Milton Keynes Theatre, until February 3

There’s still time to catch the smash-hit musical telling the remarkable story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, featuring hits galore.

Details: www.atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes



9 COMEDY

Shappi Khorsandi: Mistress & Misfit, The Stables, Wavendon, February 2

Shappi Khorsandi presents England’s unsung heroine, Emma Hamilton, who for too many years has been known as just ‘Nelson’s mistress’.

Details: stables.org



10 MUSIC

The Willows, The Stables, Wavendon, February 4

The Willows blur the boundaries between contemporary song and folk traditions on either side of the Atlantic. The band was formed in Cambridge by husband and wife Cliff Ward and Jade Rhiannon and Ben Savage via a chance meeting on Gumtree.

Details: stables.org