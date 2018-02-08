Ten of the best things to do in and around Milton Keynes in the next few days

From an adventure into history to a fairytale in dance, there's lots going on...

1 FAMILY

Half-term activities, Milton Keynes Museum, February 12 to 16

School is out, but there is no need for parents to worry about how to keep youngsters entertained this half term as Milton Keynes Museum is coming to the rescue. Extraordinary science experiments will wow eager minds, with the emphasis placed firmly on the fun factor, and there will be plenty of opportunities to get involved, with shows happening hourly every day.

There will be children’s crafts to get stuck into as well, and the weather won’t stop play, with the museum hosting all its activities inside. From sending Morse code, to making hot buttered toast over the range in the traditional farmhouse kitchen, to the Hall of Transport, parlour games, a vintage street of shops and more, there’s lots on.

Details: mkmuseum.org.uk



2 MUSIC

Sister Act Live Choir, Milton Keynes Theatre, February 10

Sister Act Live Choir will boast a choir and band, as they accompany the on-screen nuns with live performances of songs from the film’s soundtrack. Sister Act tells the story of Vegas lounge singer Deloris Van Cartier, who after witnessing a murder at the hands of her boyfriend has to enter witness protection to avoid a similar fate. She turns to the one place that she hopes he will never look - a convent.

Details: atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes



3 MUSIC

Beyond the Barricade, Milton Keynes Theatre, February 9

Recreating original West End/Broadway musical hit songs, this cast of past principal performers from Les Miserables presents a blockbusting two-hour show, which has become a favourite with musical fans.

Details: atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes



4 ART

Miniature Tate Modern, MK Gallery, until February 24

Organised by Creative Future, this project enables disabled artists, those who have experienced homeless and mental illness, and other under-represented groups in the art world to have their work seen. The gallery within a gallery is a tiny replica of the London arts institution.

Details: www.mkgallery.org



5 DANCE

Matthew Bourne’s Cinderella, Milton Keynes Theatre, February 13 to 17

Matthew Bourne’s vivid story telling will take the audience into the heart of Prokofiev’s magnificent score, with the evocative love story set in London during the Second World War.

Details: atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes



6 THEATRE

Journey to the Impossible, Stantonbury Theatre, February 11

A coming-of-age quest featuring epic songs, cinematic storytelling and hip hop dance. It’s an homage to ‘80s sci-fi films and timeless adventure stories for all the family.

Details: stantonburytheatre.co.uk



7 FAMILY

Milton Keynes Model Railway Society, Stantonbury Leisure Centre, February 10

It’s one of the largest one-day shows in the UK, attracting around 2,500 visitors of all ages, backgrounds and interests. There will be over 40 layouts, including a miniature ride-on-railway and a great Lego layout.

Details: mkmrs.org.uk



8 MUSIC

Dr Feelgood, The Stables, Wavendon, February 10

Formed on Canvey Island in Essex in the early 1970s, Dr Feelgood remain one of the most popular and exciting live rhythm and blues acts in the world.

Details: stables.org



9 THEATRE

Pandora’s Box, Stantonbury Theatre, February 12

It’s an imaginative retelling of an ancient legend, which has underpinned perceptions of women throughout the ages: you’ve heard of the jewellery, you may know the myth, but do you know the truth?

Details: stantonburytheatre.co.uk



10 MUSIC

King for a Day: the Nat King Cole Story, The Stables, Wavendon, February 14

This thoughtful and entertaining new show takes a fresh look at the life and work of the timeless Nat King Cole, with the voice of Atila backed by a stellar group of musicians.

Details stables.org