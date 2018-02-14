Ten of the best things to do in and around Milton Keynes in the next few days

From a Bowie-inspired play to a classic musical, there's lots to enjoy...

1 THEATRE

Beautiful – The Carole King Musical, Milton Keynes Theatre, February 20 to 24

The show tells the inspiring true story of Carole King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit song-writing team with her husband, Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends, Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation, including one of the best-selling albums of all time, Tapestry, and countless classics, such as (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman, Take Good Care of My Baby, You’ve Got a Friend, The Locomotion and more.

Details: atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes



2 THEATRE

Oliver!, Stantonbury Theatre, February 15 to 17

Consider yourself at home with Lionel Bart’s classic musical, based on Charles Dickens’ novel, Oliver Twist. The Tony and Olivier Award-winning show is one of the few musicals to win an Academy Award for Best Picture and is widely hailed as a true theatrical masterpiece by actors and audience members alike.

Details: stantonburytheatre.co.uk



3 THEATRE

From Ibiza to the Norfolk Broads, Stantonbury Theatre, February 21

Adrian Berry’s acclaimed sell-out production tells the tale of a young David Bowie obsessive. Martin is a boy with problems – an illness no-one understands and a

head full of sound and vision. So when an unexpected gift arrives on his birthday, Martin embarks on a thrilling journey in the footsteps of his obsession, leading him to discover some long-hidden truths about himself. Rob Newman assumes the voice of David Bowie.

Details: stantonburytheatre.co.uk



4 DANCE

Matthew Bourne’s Cinderella, Milton Keynes Theatre,

until February 17

Matthew Bourne’s vivid story-telling will take the audience into the heart of Prokofiev’s magnificent score, with the evocative love story set in London during the Second World War.

Details: atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes



5 MUSIC

King Biscuit Boys, College Arms Bar, College Road, Cranfield, February 16

The King Biscuit Boys are an acoustic blues duo from Buckinghamshire and Northamptonshire who met in 2011. Since then they have played full-on acoustic blues covers and original material inspired by the great blues artists of the ‘40s and ‘50s – they like to come to entertain.

Details: www.wegottickets.com



6 FAMILY

Three Witches exhibition, National Museum of Computing, Bletchley Park, until February 28

Computer art takes on an unusual perspective as two huge and colourful paintings created three decades apart are displayed near their original inspiration – the WITCH, the world’s oldest working digital computer.

The Three Witches – two paintings and a computer – are under one

roof for the month of February, with a special viewing and talk on February 15.

Details: tnmoc.org/visit/opening-times



7 MUSIC

The South, The Stables, Wavendon, February 18

The show promises to continue to celebrate the classic Beautiful South songs along with new material.

Details: stables.org



8 SPIRITUALISM

Steve Holbrook, Cock Hotel, Stony Stratford, February 19

The hairdresser-turned-medium will attempt to contact departed loved ones.

Details: Call 01823 666292



9 THEATRE

Little Red Riding Hood’s Musical Adventure, Stantonbury Theatre, February 18

A fun, original musical for children, with live music and loveable characters.

Details: stantonburytheatre.co.uk



10 THEATRE

Teechers, Stantonbury Theatre, February 19 and 20

John Godber’s classic comedy is about what life is like at a struggling school for Mr Nixon, an unsuspecting new drama teacher. Teechers brings to life an array of terrifying teachers and hopeless pupils through the unique eyes of Salty, Gail and Hobby, three Year 11 students about to leave school for good.

Details: stantonburytheatre.co.uk