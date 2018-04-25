Ten of the best things to do in and around Milton Keynes in the next few days

From music from a screen favourite to striking and powerful theatre, there's lots to enjoy...

1 MUSIC

Up Close and Personal with Martine, The Stables, Wavendon, May 2

Martine McCutcheon first found fame as Tiffany Mitchell in EastEnders in the 1990s, before releasing her platinum-selling debut solo album You, Me & Us in 1999 containing the number one single Perfect Moment. West End and TV roles followed. In 2003, Martine memorably played Natalie opposite Hugh Grant in Love Actually. She recently returned to the studio to make the album Lost and Found with her husband, the multi-instrumentalist/vocalist Jack McManus. Expect a stripped-back, intimate show.

Details: stables.org



2 THEATRE

Dan and Phil – Interactive Introverts, Milton Keynes Theatre, April 30

Best known for their YouTube videos and being BBC Radio 1 presenters, Dan and Phil present their new stage show. Two internet-dwelling, insecure nerds standing under the spotlight to give the people what they want: an epic interactive experience of rants, roasts, battles, stories and surprises that puts the audience in control.

Details: atgtheatres.com/MiltonKeynes



3 MUSIC

Tenors Unlimited, The Stables, Wavendon, April 28

The number 1-selling operatic trio Tenors Unlimited, dubbed the ‘Rat Pack of Opera’, perform fresh from their chart-topping success with Who is He? in aid of The Salvation Army, which went in at number one on the iTunes classical chart.

Details: stables.org



4 MUSIC

The Glenn Miller Orchestra, Milton Keynes Theatre, April 29

Step back in time as Ray McVay invites music lovers to experience a ‘feel for the 40s’. Be transported back to the heady days and music of the 1940s with the harmonies of the Moonlight Serenaders and the vocals of Catherine Sykes and Mark Porter. Come and hear the music that got Britain through the war and laid the foundations of pop right up to the present day.

Details: atgtheatres.com/MiltonKeynes



5 THEATRE

A Doll’s House, Stantonbury Theatre, April 30

This adaptation of the Ibsen classic by Theatrical Niche focuses on the impossible idolisation of one ‘perfect’ woman. Working with some of the UK’s leading mental health charities, the company uses interviews and emotive choreography.

Details: stantonburytheatre.co.uk



6 THEATRE

The Play That Goes Wrong, Milton Keynes Theatre, until April 28

The Play That Goes Wrong continues to play to sold out houses in the West End, while enjoying its new status as Broadway’s longest running play. Expect finely-tuned farce and Buster Keaton-inspired slapstick delivered with split-second timing and ambitious daring.

Details: atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes



7 DANCE

Border Tales, Stantonbury Theatre, May 1

Border Tales is a punchy yet poignant commentary on multicultural Britain, using dance, live music and dialogue compiled from the performers’ personal experiences. Border Tales looks at our country, seen through the eyes of an international cast and gazes satirically on stereotypical thinking and migrant outsiders.

Details: stantonburytheatre.co.uk



8 MUSIC

Ruby Turner, The Stables, Wavendon, April 29

One of the country’s best-loved soul and gospel divas, who gives sell-out tours with the Jools Holland Orchestra, stops by for an up-close-and-personal night.

Details: stables.org



9 PERFORMING ARTS

Soapbox, MK Gallery, May 3

Soapbox is a new open mic night for upcoming creatives of all forms to share their work in front of a supportive audience, welcoming people of different backgrounds, ages and abilities.

Details: www.mkgallery.org



10 COMEDY

Bilal Zafar: Biscuit, The Stables. Wavendon, April 29

Join the award-winner as he explores the fascinating world of online dating and finding love on social media in confusing times.

Details: stables.org