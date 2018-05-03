Ten of the best things to do in and around Milton Keynes in the next few days

From a broadcasting favourite to a celebration of Whitney Houston, there's lots to enjoy...

1 THEATRE

Danny Baker: Good Time Charlie’s Back, Milton Keynes Theatre, May 4

He’s found himself at the forefront of popular culture and forged a career as one of Britain’s most acclaimed broadcasters. And now theatregoers in MK can enjoy a night in the company of Danny Baker, whose extraordinary career began in 1977 when he started writing for the punk fanzine Sniffin’ Glue, later taking in a stint at the New Musical Express, numerous TV shows, a run of award-winning radio shows and writing the script for the Concert for Diana in 2007, staged at Wembley Stadium in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales. Expect colourful stories and good times aplenty.

Details: atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes



2 FAMILY

You’ve Got Dragons, Stantonbury Theatre, May 6

Children are invited to slay their bad dreams and dragons in this highly visual, yet sensitive, production. This treat for the whole family features live original music and is a humorous and touching exploration of the dragons that we all face.

Details: stantonburytheatre.co.uk



3 COMEDY

Jon Culshaw & Bill Dare: The Great British Take Off, The Stables, Wavendon, May 6

Comedian and impressionist Jon Culshaw and legendary comedy producer Bill Dare present an evening of unscripted, unrehearsed, spontaneous comedy and conversation as politicians, sports personalities and celebrities old and new are all up for a roasting.

Details: stables.org



4 MUSIC

Whitney – Queen of the Night, Milton Keynes Theatre, May 3

The award winning production features a top line-up of musicians and artists, together with a powerhouse performance in the spirit of Whitney, Enjoy all the bits and more besides.

Details: atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes



5 THEATRE

Ballistic, Stantonbury Theatre, May 4

This darkly comic thriller asks vital questions about the violent events that increasingly define life in the 21st century, following the story of a single figure.

Details: stantonburytheatre.co.uk



6 MUSIC

Joe McElderry, The Stables, Wavendon, May 8

Joe McElderry’s performances as Joseph in Bill Kenwright’s production of Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat have received five-star acclaim from critics. Having released his fifth album Saturday Night at the Movies in 2017, Joe is now embarking on a new concert tour. With his easy wit and charm, a great night’s entertainment is promised.

Details: stables.org



7 MUSIC

Abba Mania, Milton Keynes Theatre, May 5

Dig out those platforms, dust down those flares, join in and enjoy all of the favourites including Mamma Mia, Voulez Vous, Dancing Queen, Winner Takes It All, Super Trouper and many more, with one of the world’s leading Abba tributes. Details: atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes

8 MUSIC

Albums Show: Elio Pace’s Billy Joel Songbook featuring David Brown, The Stables, Wavendon, May 9

Two classic Billy Joel albums are performed in their entirety in this show: Glass Houses and An Innocent Man. Elio’s acclaimed band has none other than Billy Joel’s lead guitarist on both original albums: David Brown.

Details: stables.org

9 MUSIC

Bowie Experience, Milton Keynes Theatre, May 6

With a new show, the latest production promises an unforgettable journey of sound and vision, featuring all the hits from A to Ziggy including Life on Mars, Space Oddity, China Girl, Heroes and a whole lot more.

Details: atgtickets.com



10 THEATRE

Two, Stantonbury Theatre, May 8

Two is the gritty yet heart-warming tale of northern life from the award-winning Little Voice writer Jim Cartwright. This classic two hander is set in a pub where the landlord and landlady’s banter barely disguises their contempt for each other.

Details: stantonburytheatre.co.uk