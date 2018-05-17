Ten of the best things to do in and around Milton Keynes in the next few days

From a striking new version of Macbeth to a West End star, there's much to enjoy...

1 DANCE

Macbeth, Stantonbury Theatre, May 17 and 18

The multi-award winning Mark Bruce Company brings its haunting and critically acclaimed dance/theatre re-imagining of Shakespeare’s play to Stantonbury. The dark and murderous world of Macbeth is brought to the stage by visionary artistic director Mark Bruce, a cast of nine performers and dramatic design. Audiences will enter a dark, internal wasteland formed from the pursuit of power through ruthless means.

2 COMEDY

Gala night, Comedy Cow, The Venue, Walton High, May 19

The stage is set for a fantastic night of comedy with eight acts, including musical duo Flo and Joan, headliner Tony Law and compere James Redmond. It’s a new format for the regular event, with big things promised.

3 MUSIC

Opera in Concert Gala, Milton Keynes City Orchestra, Milton Keynes Theatre, May 20

Operatic works by Bizet, Puccini, Verdi and more will be performed at this special concert, with the orchestra joined by soloists Janice Watson and Dominic Natoli along with the Polymnia Choir.

4 THEATRE

The Case of the Frightened Lady, Milton Keynes Theatre, May 21 to 26

When Inspector Tanner is called in to investigate a ruthless murder at Mark’s Priory, the grand ancestral home of the Lebanon family, he quickly discovers that nothing is quite as it seems. The household is controlled by the family physician, the footmen behave more like guests than servants and the secretary Isla is afraid for her life. As Tanner moves closer to the heart of the mystery he uncovers a shocking and closely guarded secret…

5 MUSIC

Chali 2na and Krafty Kuts, MK11, Milton Keynes, May 21

Hip hop legend and Jurassic 5 frontman Chali 2na and award winning multi-genre turntablist Krafty Kuts, joined forces in the studio in 2016 to produce a whole host of lethal weapons that have been destroying dancefloors across the world ever since. Keep those Hands High and be ready.

6 THEATRE

Tom & Bunny Save the World – The Musical!, Stantonbury Theatre, May 24

This gender-stereotype destroying, black and bloody musical zombie comedy, comes to Stantonbury Theatre courtesy of Fat Rascal Theatre. As 2018 falls to a zombie apocalypse, Tom and Bunny begin their perilous journey to Yorkshire, in quest of sanctuary and a proper cup of tea.

7 MUSIC

The Wedding Present, Craufurd Arms, May 24

The cult heroes come to the Craufurd Arms as part of a series of concert dates to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the release of their first singles collection, Tommy. Expect British indie-pop at its finest from David Gedge and co.

8 THEATRE

Summer Holiday, Milton Keynes Theatre, until May 19

Based on the 1960s film starring Cliff Richard and The Shadows, Summer Holiday includes all of the number one hits from the movie, plus some additional Cliff Richard classics.

9MUSIC

Gretchen Peters, The Stables, Wavendon, May 20

For two decades, Gretchen Peters has been one of Nashville’s most beloved and respected artists. In 2015, The Telegraph named her one of the greatest 60 female singer-songwriters of all time. Here’s a chance to experience her unique style up close.

10 MUSIC

Kerry Ellis, The Stables, Wavendon, May 24

The West End’s favourite leading lady will sing songs from Bond to Bacharach and more, telling stories from her career to date. Kerry has just released her latest hit album with Brian May, and has stared in shows such as We Will Rock You and Wicked.

