Ten of the best things to do in and around Milton Keynes in the next few days

1 MUSIC

Milton Keynes City Orchestra, The Venue MK, Friday June 15

Clarinettist Piotr Dec will perform the Weber Concerto No.2 with Milton Keynes City Orchestra , just three months after winning the 2018 Yamaha Music Foundation of Europe Scholarship in Manchester. The concert will open with Mozart’s Symphony No. 35 and close with Haydn Symphony No.104, the last of Haydn’s 12 London Symphonies. Orchestra chairman Marian Livingstone said: “It is simply wonderful to have the fresh talent of Piotr Dec performing.”

Details: www.mkco.org



2 FAMILY

Mischief and Mystery in Moomin Valley, Stantonbury Theatre, June 10

Magical puppetry, an ingenious set, original music and interactive play to delight young audiences are promised when the Moomins visit.

Details: stantonburytheatre.co.uk



3 THEATRE

Dad’s Army Radio Hour, Stantonbury Theatre, June 13

Celebrate 50 years of Perry and Croft’s quintessential TV sitcom. David Benson and Jack Lane present a selection of classic radio episodes featuring favourite lines, cherished characters and great feats of vocal impersonation as they play 25 characters.

Details: stantonburytheatre.co.uk



4 THEATRE

Matilda The Musical, Milton Keynes Theatre, until June 30

Matilda Wormwood is only five years old, but she is a genius. Unfortunately her parents are too stupid to even notice. Worse, her horrible headmistress Miss Trunchbull is a bully. But what Miss Trunchbull doesn’t know is that Matilda has a trick or two up her sleeve. Inspired by the incomparable Roald Dahl’s beloved book, Matilda The Musical has become a global smash hit, loved by audiences and critics alike.

Details: atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes



5 COMEDY

Comedy Cow, The Crown, Stony Stratford, June 7

Geordie comic Lauren Pattison returns to headline. The comic has been in much demand since last summer’s sell out run at the Edinburgh Festival, which won her critical acclaim and an army of new fans including TV’s Graham Norton.

Details: thecomedycow.co.uk



6 MUSIC

Emily Maguire, The Stables, Wavendon, June 8

A classically-trained multi-instrumentalist with five albums and two books to her name, Emily Maguire is truly “a talent to be reckoned with” (R2 Magazine), her strong, thought-provoking lyrics, supremely expressive vocals and spellbinding live perfor-

mances winning her fans across the globe.

Details: stables.org



7 MUSIC

Classic Clapton, The Stables, Wavendon, June 8

The leading tribute act will perform classic songs including Wonderful Tonight, Tears in Heaven, I Shot The Sheriff and, of course, Layla. There’s even an unplugged segment.

Details: stables.org



8 FAMILY

World at War, Newport Pagnell, June 9

The British Army

faces up to the German Army, there are all kinds of displays, ranging from tanks to toys, gas masks to speeches by Winston Churchill, and from vintage fashion shows to lindyhopping. There’s music everywhere, and plenty of shopping opportunities at the vintage and food stalls, as well as vintage vehicles and more.

Details: newport-pagnell.org.uk



9 MUSIC

Laurence Jones & Ryan McGarvey double-bill, June 12

Laurence was introduced into the Hall of Fame in the British Blues Awards for winning Young Artist of the Year 2014, 2015 and 2016. Ryan’s incendiary, yet dynamic guitar playing leaves crowds around the world marvelling and wanting more.

Details: stables.org



10 MUSIC

Ralph McTell & Wizz Jones: About Time Too, The Stables, Wavendon, June 13

The folk legend Ralph McTell, best known for his hits Streets of London and Clare to Here, teams up with Wizz Jones, cited as a inspiration and influence on musicians such as Keith Richards and Rod Stewart. Hear them put their formidable talents together.

Details: stables.org